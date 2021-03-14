Estrada vs. Gonzalez II Fight of the Year war marred by shock scorecard

Ed Mulholland

Pound for pound stars Juan Estrada and Roman Gonzalez engaged in another thrilling installment of their ongoing saga in a contest that ended controversially.

As expected, the pair traded leather for the duration as they clashed over the WBC super flyweight title.

Estrada and Gonzalez are evenly matched. They met again nine years on from their initial meeting, won unanimously by the latter.

The Mexican has matured since. Estrada proved once again that he is one of the top fighters on the planet.

He took the best punches from Gonzalez and kept coming back for more. Gonzalez may have just done enough to edge the decision in the end.

CompuBox, crunching the numbers for the bout, revealed eye-popping statistics from the battle.

“Amazing back and forth fight as they combine to throw a weight class record 2,529 punches.

“They combined to land an astonishing 705 punches, with Gonzalez landing 391. Estrada’s 1,212 thrown is a career-high,” they said.

In the end, scores came back with two you couldn’t argue with on the night. Both were 115-113 either way. The third was where the controversy came in.

A shocking 117-111 card handed in by Carlos Sucre soured what should have been a celebration of boxing.

Sucre, a veteran of 111 bouts, needs to be hauled to explain how he scored so wide for Estrada.

ESTRADA vs. GONZALEZ II UNDERCARD

In the co-feature, lineal light-flyweight ruler Hiroto Kyoguchi stopped Axel Vegas in five rounds.

Vegas was unable to continue due to a hand injury as the champion continued his undefeated run.

WBN Women’s Fighter of the Year Jessica McCaskill doubled down on her victory over the former undisputed pound-for-pound queen Cecilia Braekhus.

Defending all the belts on offer at the welterweight limit, McCaskill made it unanimous this time around, following a majority win in 2020.

Austin Williams and Souleymane Cissokho won their respective bouts, while Raymond Ford fought a split draw with Aaron Perez.