Could we see a World Boxing Super Series for WBC bridgerweight title?

The World Boxing Super Series will make a welcome return in 2021 after crowning three champions during season two between 2018 and 2020.

Naoya Inoue, Josh Taylor, and Mairis Briedis lifted the coveted Ali Trophy as they enhanced their respective careers.

As season three approaches, speculation is already mounting that another trio of awards will be up for grabs.

One division that is in the reckoning, as WBN understands it, is the newly-formed bridgerweight division. The World Boxing Council would certainly be on board if any competition could be certified for the currently vacant belt.

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES

Oscar Rivas and Kevin Lerena, number one and two in the rankings, could be put forward for the belt. But WBN understands that if both are willing to participate, six others could join them – to not only battle for the trophy bearing Muhammad Ali’s name – the WBC strap as well.

There are a full 25 names on the rankings list for March, up from 20 initially.

Rivas and Lerena are joined on the WBC list by former heavyweights Bryant Jennings and Artur Szpilka. While Marco Huck, a former cruiserweight world champion and top division contender, is also included.

All three would be useful additions to any WBSS Tournament, with numerous others for organizers to choose from in the pool.

Isaac Chamberlain and hard-hitting Russians Dmitry Kudryashov and Evgeny Romanov would have solid claims to be finalists.

Jerry Forrest, the man who recently took Zhang Zhilei the distance and got a share of the spoils, would also be welcomed by fans.

Whether it’s a real consideration by the WBSS remains to be seen in the coming weeks.

Who would you like to see in the mix?

WBC Bridgerweight Rankings – March 2020

1. Oscar Rivas Colombia/Canada

2. Kevin Lerena South Africa

3. Bryant Jennings the USA

4. Dmitry Kudryashov Russia

5. Evgeny Romanov Russia

6. Artur Szpilka Poland

7. Alen Babic Croatia

8. Shigabudin Aliev Russia

9. Bilal Laggoune Belgium

10. Lukasz Rozanski Poland

11. Marco Huck Germany

12. Samuel Kadje France

13. Rashid Kodzoev Russia

14. Carlous Welch the USA

15. Isaac Chamberlain GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16. Imre Szello Hungary

17. Oleksandr Teslenko Ukraine

18. Labinot Xhoxhaj Kosovo

19. Robert Simms the USA

20. Alexander Frank Germany

21. Jerry Forrest the USA

22. Petar Milas Croatia

23. Shawndell Winters the USA

24. Brian Howard the USA

25. Devin Vargasthe the USA

