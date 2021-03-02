Marie-Eve Dicaire dreaming big ahead of historic women’s PPV clash

Unbeaten underdog Marie-Eve Dicaire, the reigning IBF female super welterweight World champion, has fully prepared physically and mentally for this Friday night’s undisputed showdown against undefeated WBC and WBO title holder and self-proclaimed WGOATClaressa Shields (10-0, 2 KOs).

A tribute to International Women’s Day, “SUPERWOMEN: SHIELDS VS. DICAIRE” will be broadcast live in USA on InDemand Pay Per View and streamed live on FITE.TV, and in Canada On Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV and streamed live on FITE.TV and YOOP. starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, from Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.

(To pre-order on FITE.TV go to www.fitetv/watch/shields-vs-decaire/2p8qn/).

Dicaire (17-0), a popular French-Canadian boxer, understands and fully appreciates the significance of “SUPERWOMEN”, and what an upset victory would do for her building brand, particularly outside her native Canada.

“I allowed myself to be excited,” Dicaire explained. “I know it is a significant fight, but I made sure I’m focused on the task I need to accomplish and not the outcome of the fight. My strategy is based on my skills. Where she puts her focus is up to her. On my side, I did everything I had to get ready for this fight. And I am!

“I’ve always said that boxing is a passion, and I am happy to make a living out of it,” she said. But, to me, it is more than that. It is a way to inspire people, to change society’s mentality. I want to achieve greatness to inspire people to dream big and this is what this fight is all about to me.”

Last year, 2-time Olympic boxing gold medalist Shields, who will be fighting Dicaire at home in Flint, Michigan, signed a multi-year deal with mixed-martial-arts promoter PFL. Her transition to MMA will reportedly happen this year.



Dicaire, ironically, was a world amateur champion in karate before transitioning to boxing, in which she has defeated five world champions.

“My karate background has always been a powerful tool for me in terms of mindset and work ethic,” Dicaire commented. “I was built in martial arts and I think it is what made me the strong athlete that I am now.”

This Friday night Shields vs. Dicarie will determine the No. 1 woman in the super welterweight division, if not in all of boxing.