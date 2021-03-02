Heavyweight with ‘worst perfect 19-0 record’ hints at Tyson Fury spar KO

Heavyweight oddity Christopher Lovejoy has left everyone guessing whether he had the power to knock out WBC champion Tyson Fury in sparring.

The 35-year-old, who recently declared he – “retired with the best record of anyone – ever” – was asked about sharing the ring with Fury.

“There is a secret society in gyms,” Lovejoy pointed out to Sky Sports. “‘Tyson Fury knocked him out! Or he knocked out Tyson Fury?’

“It is a mystery, and you don’t know unless you were there. These are the rules of our brotherhood.

“If I had a good day against one of the top guys, I would never say.”

Lovejoy did want to state how powerful he was. He left more questions than answers on potentially and unfathomably getting the better of Fury.

“I’m a really big guy with an (NFL) background. I can bench and squat 400lbs, I can dunk a basketball, and I can run fast. I’m very powerful.

“I’m up there with the best. In sparring, whenever I touch someone, it changes the whole dynamic. As soon as I touch someone, they fall.

“Ask anyone who spars with me, and they will say that I hit like a mule. The power comes naturally,” he added.

Fury most recently beasted Lovejoy’s fellow-American Deontay Wilder when the pair went head-to-head in a Las Vegas rematch.

The February 2020 battle saw Fury cemented as the best heavyweight in the game right now – a far cry from where Lovejoy is held.

HEAVYWEIGHT DELUSIONS

At 19-0 with 19 knockouts, Lovejoy certainly has delusions of grandeur going on as his record speaks for itself.

None of his opponents were rated in the top two hundred globally, and the average victories of those victims was a mere three each.

Lovejoy has fought exclusively in Mexico, possibly the placed least known in the world for a top-class 200-pounds plus division.







We needed to see some evidence that ‘One Shot’ could cut it anywhere near a decent level.

Fights with Dave Allen and Bermane Stiverne fell apart. Either of those challenges would have been a good yardstick for Lovejoy.

Sadly not to be. And unless Lovejoy unretires and gets back on the horse, his legacy will forever be as an unproven heavyweight with a padded record.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.