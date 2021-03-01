Ryan Garcia saved from possible Manny Pacquiao KO, says former champ

Former eight-weight world champion and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao world have proven too strong for Ryan Garcia at this stage of his developing career.

That’s the view of ex-Pacquiao victim and WBO champion Chris Algieri, who predicted Garcia’s demise if he took the fight now.

“From the things I saw in the Luke Campbell fight, Manny would be able to capitalize very well, and if Manny puts you down, you’re not getting up,” said Algieri to Fino Boxing.

“The thing about someone like Ryan Garcia is his progression from fight to fight is exceptional.

“So you don’t exactly know what level Ryan’s going to be at when he comes to the fight because he is getting better every fight.”

As it turns out, Pacquiao is no longer considering Garcia as an opponent, as the latter explained to TMZ.

“Manny came to offer me the fight. I would love to fight Manny Pacquiao, but that’s on him. That’s on him.”

MANNY PACQUIAO BLOCK

Suggestions that Pacquiao’s team blocked the fight still need ratification at this time.

Nothing has come from Team Pacman since Audie Attar warned outsiders of meddling in Pacquiao’s business.

Pacquiao vs. Garcia just wasn’t meant to be despite the clash given airtime via Instagram.

Several other opponents are now in the frame for both, with Terence Crawford since linked to facing Pacquiao.







Promoter Bob Arum is aiming for confirmation this week, provided both sides are in agreement moving forward.

As for Garcia, none of the big names spoken about previously seem likely. Undisputed champion Teofimo Lopez now has a mandatory secured.

Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis are looking elsewhere in their bid to land big-money summer bouts.

Haney is eyeing Jorge Linares or Vasyl Lomachenko. Davis appears in the same breath as Richard Commey and Javier Fortuna.

One thing is for sure. We won’t be seeing Manny Pacquiao vs. Ryan Garcia anytime soon.

Furthermore, Garcia’s list of potential foes is shrinking by the day.