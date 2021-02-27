WATCH: Legend Frank Bruno smashes crossbar challenge on Soccer AM

Soccer AM

Heavyweight boxing legend Frank Bruno smashed the crossbar challenge on Soccer AM this Saturday as the former WBC champion appeared on the popular UK show.

The 59-year-old, on a media tour promoting his upcoming Sky documentary Bruno v Tyson, clipped the ball onto the top of the bar and celebrated with aplomb.

Bruno embarked on a hilarious dance to commemorate the feat, which was greeted with glee by former pro footballer Jimmy Bullard.

At the demand of viewers, Soccer AM then repeated Bruno’s stunning chip a short time later.

Watch below.

FRANK BRUNO CROSSBAR CHALLENGE

BRUNO v TYSON

In the documentary, Bruno discusses his infamous saga with Mike Tyson.

“I was hoping that it did,” said Bruno on the fight that got postponed many times before they eventually traded blows. “I went out in the first round to knock him out, trying to catch him with solid shots. He was taking them.

“He came back with a couple of shots, and he was fighting good. As a matter of fact, he staggered me with a good shot in the first round.

“It was like electricity. I saw white lights. You don’t know if you’re down or not.

“He was at his best, at that time. He was a tough fight for me.”







On Tyson coming up to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history, Bruno added: “I remember when you were 15 in the Catskill, and we sparred together. I watched you grow up.

“When (Tyson trainer Cus D’Amato) is talking, he was like a pastor, as well as being a no-nonsense man.”

The pair, who met up for the first time in a long time for the film, talked openly about their mental struggles.

“Bruno went to one mental health facility,” Tyson pointed out. “I’ve been to ten of them. This is what we have to go through.

“This is our journey that we have to deal with.”

Bruno stated: “I’m glad I met him because it took the pressure off of me mentally.”

The documentary, Bruno v Tyson is available on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV from Friday night, February 26.