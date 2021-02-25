World Boxing Council make offer as ‘triple knockdown’ breaks boxing ring

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has offered to replace a boxing ring following a tremendous triple knockdown that happened recently.

Sulaiman posted the crazy footage on his social media and immediately put out an S.O.S to find those involved.

The WBC now wishes to donate a new ring for the participants.

In response to a reply stating the WBC should ‘buy them a ring’ – Mauricio said: “We are trying to locate where this happened to donate a ring.”

The triple knockdown included the referee, and all three ended up falling through the makeshift canvas.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL BELT

Meanwhile, Oscar Valdez Fierro has received his WBC title following his crushing knockout of Miguel Berchelt.

Valdez managed to fulfill one of his greatest dreams of a lifetime by becoming a world champion of the World Boxing Council, defeating one of the strongest fighters in recent years.

During the fight, Oscar showed bravery, courage, intelligence, and maturity to dominate rival Berchelt.

That same night, Valdez managed to show us that if we are convinced and fight with all our determination, our dreams are possible, no matter how impossible they may seem.

That smile says it all. #AndNew, now with the strap to match 🏆🇲🇽 @oscarvaldez56 pic.twitter.com/nCp39HStp2 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 24, 2021

Yesterday, WBC representatives paid a surprise visit to Oscar to present him the belt that accredits him as the new 130 pounds champion of the World Boxing Council.

With a big smile, Oscar appreciated the opportunity, dedicated emotional words, and kissed the belt as soon as he had it in his hands.

The World Boxing Council family congratulates especially the fighter initially from Nogales, Sonora.

We are sure he will be a worthy representative of WBC’s values. Oscar has always distinguished himself by being a true champion inside and outside the ring.

Congratulations, champion!

Valdez is now one of the top pound-for-pound stars in the world.