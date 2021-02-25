Roy Jones Jr. lauds heavyweight title win as Andre Dirrell blasts YouTuber

Lynn Millspaugh

Roy Jones Jr. is the only man in history to win a heavyweight crown after beginning his career at the light-middleweight limit.

The American says the feat, achieved with victory over John Ruiz, was his greatest ever achievement.

Speaking during an interview with AK and Barak on Sirius XM, Jones mentioned the triumph alongside many other subjects.

ROY JONES JR – HEAVYWEIGHT

Most proud of winning a heavyweight title. Boxed and played a basketball game on the same day.

Rapper, boxer, commentator, and plays ball. Loves being versatile.

Doesn’t have hatred toward anymore.

List 25 pounds of muscle against Tarver, but he won based on sheer will and determination.

At 5 years old, I watched Ali realized he was winning with his brain more than his physicality.

He loves what Ali stood for outside the ring. Drew motivation and inspiration from this.

Understands where Lopez is coming from with his latest comments.

Chris Eubank Jr. is a great fighter who can beat anybody.

Hard not to agree with Canelo being the P4P king right now.

He doesn’t often tell someone they can’t have an opinion because they’ve never been in the ring unless it’s something he knows only a fighter would understand based on experience.

If Billy Joe gets a tune-up fight, he’d be a tough matchup for Canelo.

Also on the AK and Barak Show recently was Anthony Dirrell. He discussed his upcoming fight plus training with YouTubers.







ANDRE DIRRELL

His goal next Saturday is to make a statement and then take on one of the champions, either Caleb Plant or Canelo Alvarez.

He was supposed to fight Caleb Plant on the 30th, but the match did not happen after some delays.

The last Caleb Plant fight was not what anyone expected.

Didn’t even box a YouTuber. If he did, the YouTuber would have ended up with more than a black eye.

Told YouTuber that fighting Nate Robinson brought disrespect amongst other boxers

He shouldn’t have fought under the magnitude he did after just getting his license to box professionally.

Thinks the YouTube boxers should be put on another show for themselves and not with the professionals who have been boxing their whole lives

Doesn’t understand how people can’t make their weight class

I got the chance to meet Ali at his house in 2004. Ali was still working out and cracking jokes when he was with him.

Ali will always be one of the greats and will always be recognized from around the world

Boxers should speak up more for the injustices that other athletes, like LeBron, are doing

