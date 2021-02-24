Exclusive: ‘I knew Andy Ruiz Jr. would trouble AJ, Tyson Fury beats him’ – says infamous sparring partner

The man famous for dropping Anthony Joshua in a training session before the top Briton’s loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. has made a stark prediction.

Joey Dawejko, who WBN exclusively revealed as the sparring partner who planted AJ in camp, believes the unified heavyweight champion cannot beat Tyson Fury.

Known as ‘Tank’ due to his build and with eight losses on his record, Dawejko inked with Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn after the incident in question.

He subsequently won on the Ramirez vs. Hooker undercard but has since moved on.

As Joshua readies to face Tyson Fury in a long-awaited undisputed battle, Dawejko gave his thoughts to WBN.

“I think Tyson Fury is too elusive and too awkward. I believe he will win a unanimous decision against Anthony Joshua,” Dawejko exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Before their fight, I knew Andy Ruiz’s style was going to give him trouble. I couldn’t believe it happened like that and that fast, though.”

Asked if Joshua’s resume matches up to the hype he receives in the UK, Dawejko replied: “Joshua has a solid Resume.

“He could be in the (all-time) top ten. But then again, how would he of did in the ’90s and the early 2000’s heavyweights? It’s a tough call.”

ANDY RUIZ JR TRILOGY

Quizzed on whether Ruiz should get a rubber match with Joshua, Dawejko concluded: “No, Ruiz doesn’t deserve a third fight with Joshua.

“The second fight between them was terrible. The whole thing needs to stay at two fights.”

Previously, in part one of the interview, the 30-year-old addressed the ongoing mess Deontay Wilder finds himself in.







He said: “I’m not sure how Deontay Wilder’s mind is working right now. He should buckle down and get back to fighting.

“Wilder needs to leave all the nonsense alone. He can be a heavyweight champ again in the future if he focuses on himself.

“I believe he sort of ruined his reputation by not taking the loss like a man.

“I mean, he complained about the heavy suit (a comment in the dressing room taken to print). Then he complained about his trainer Mark Breland.

“He also complained about Fury’s gloves and everyone else but himself. And he was still going on about it a year later.

“Boxing fans are ruthless, and they don’t forget that,” he added.

RETURN

Commenting on his immediate future, Dawejko is ready for action soon.

“We’re working stuff out now with a fight for me. Hopefully, we will know something soon. “Everything went crazy due to covid.”