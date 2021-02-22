Cesar Nunez ready for Daniele Scardina test in Milan, Italy this Friday

On February 26 at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, local idol Daniele Scardina (Italy, 18-0 with 14 KOs) will fight Cesar Nunez (Spain, 17-2-1 with 9 KOs) for the vacant European Union super middleweight belt.

The IBF International title will be on the line twice.

Welterweight champion Maxim Prodan (18-0-1 with 14 KOs) will defend against Nicola Cristofori (11-2-2 with 1 KOs) and featherweights Francesco Grandelli (14-1-1 with 2 KOs).

Davide Tassi (11-0 with 5 KOs) will fight for the vacant crown. Also, Italian welterweight champion Tobia Loriga (32-8-3 with 6 KOs ) will defend against young lion Nicholas Esposito (13-0 with 5 KOs).

Born in Pamplona, Spain, Navarra region, 35 years ago, “Bam Bam” Cesar Nunez is a former Spanish middleweight champion. He won the belt defeating Jorge Vallejo on April 14, 2018 in Pamplona.

That success made Nunez a local hero because Navarra doesn’t have a strong boxing tradition.

He made news again when he became the first Navarro to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, on December 14 2019, but he lost by 1st round TKO against undefeated American rising star Edgar Berlanga.

Cesar Nunez also lost against former WBA world super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz by 8th round tko on August 17, 2019 in Germany.

The most recent fight of Cesar Nunez was on February 20, 2020 at Navarra Arena in Pamplona where he defeated Alejandro Mostazo by 2nd round TKO.

Last December 4 at Wembley Arena in London, England, Nunez shoud have fought undefeated British Zach Parker, but Nunez’s cutman tested positive to Covid-19 and the fight was canceled.

Cesar, when you were informed that you would fight Daniele Scardina?

“At the end of December, but I was already in shape for the fight against Zach Parker. Anyway, two months are enough to prepare for a major fight with a belt on the line.”

Where did you train for the Scardina’s fight?

“At Kanku Gym in Burlada, close to Pamplona, with my coach Jose Vicente Eguzkiza. He is my coach since the beginning of my boxing career.”

Did you watch Daniele Scardina’s fights?

“Yes, he is a very good fighter who uses the jab a lot and knows how to reach the distance to hit his opponent. I already fought boxers with his style and I always won. I have been inactive for too long and I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”



Do you have or had when you started a boxing idol?

“I like Julio Cesar Chavez, Roberto Duran and Evander Holyfield for their determination.”

You have been Spanish middleweight champion and now fight as a super middleweight. What division is best for you?

“Right now, the super middleweight division. I don’t have any problems making the weight, I feel strong and I am satisfied with my training.”