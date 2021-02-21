Stoppage number 20 pushes Olympic medalist Esquiva Falcao to 28-0

Mikey Williams

Esquiva Falcao, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist from Brazil, pushed his record to an impressive 28-0 following a 20th knockout victory.

Falcao (28-0, 20 KOs) TKO’d Artur Akavov in four rounds. He picked up his career’s most significant win with a one-sided drubbing of two-time middleweight world title challenger Akavov.

After a rough opening round, Falcao was in command until Akavov’s corner stopped the fight following the fourth round.

All three judges had Falcao ahead 39-37 at the time of the stoppage.

FURTHER RESULTS

Jr. Welterweight: Elvis Rodriguez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) UD 8 Luis Alberto Veron (18-3-2, 9 KOs). Scores: 79-73 2x and 78-74. Rodriguez made his name as an explosive puncher but showed his maturity and boxing acumen against Veron, a former WBO Latino belt-holder who has never been stopped as a pro.

Rodriguez stunned Veron several times with right hooks. But the Argentine veteran was able to withstand the onslaught.

Rodriguez said, “This was my first scheduled eight-round fight, and I actually think I got a lot of good experience.

Each fight, you acquire something different, and I think the experience of going the rounds actually helped me out for this fight.

“It’s a great experience going the full eight rounds. It’s back to the gym to work on several things. Specifically, I know I needed to let my hands go a little more. When I did do that, I was able to hurt him.

“But in the end, I think it was a great experience. He’s a natural welterweight. He’s never been stopped, so I knew it would be a tough challenge. But you know I will go back to the gym and work harder to continue to grow in this sport.”







Middleweight: Javier Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) TKO 1 Billy Wagner (3-2, 1 KO), 1:51. Martinez, a southpaw from Milwaukee, unloaded on Wagner, stunning the Montana native early in the first round with a right hook.

The one-way traffic was stopped shortly thereafter, and Martinez added a ‘1’ to the knockout column.

Jr. Welterweight: Omar Rosario (3-0, 1 KO) KO 2 Uriel Villanueva (1-1), 2:38.

Former Puerto Rican amateur superstar Rosario notched the first stoppage win of his career, as two knockdowns in the second round prompted referee Robert Hoyle to stop the fight.