Deontay Wilder exposed by Tyson Fury, says boxing legend Winky Wright

Former world champion and boxing legend Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright has aired his views on Deontay Wilder, along with a host of other subjects.

Appearing on The AK and Barak Show on Sirius XM, Wright ran the rule on some of the sport’s biggest topics.

But it was his comments on Wilder that stuck out. Wright believes Wilder has much to work on and was basically exposed by Tyson Fury.

Regarding the other top heavyweight, Wright stated that Anthony Joshua also has a way left to be the finished article.

Wright also discussed Canelo, the lightweight situation, and his own career. The best bits of which are below.

WINKY WRIGHT

Didn’t go into the fight with Trinidad expecting to handle him. He knew he had to offset his power.

I was never terrified of fighters who punch hard. It was a great fight for him that night.

That was one of the greatest moments of his career, along with beating Mosley.

The worst moment of his career was against Paul Williams.

Likes the Charlo brothers. They’re producing right now.

Andrade is also one of the good fighters.

Canelo is an incredible fighter who has the skill to win.

Canelo should fight the guys people want to see him battle.

Crawford-Spence is a 50/50 fight.

Ryan Garcia is a young, sharp, talented kid.

Devin Haney is a tough fighter, so is Tank Davis.

Shakur Stevenson is impressive. He’s similar to Floyd.





HEAVYWEIGHTS & DEONTAY WILDER

Ali giving up the prime of his career to stand for what he believes is amazing. Fighters now don’t do that.

Watching Ali was incredible and an inspiration.

I saw flaws in Joshua’s game in his loss to Ruiz. He still sees some ways he can improve.

Wilder needs to work on his defense. He got exposed by Fury.

