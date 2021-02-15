Laila Ali discusses father, gives Stephen A. Smith pass for MMA comments

Sirius XM

In an appearance on The Ak & Barak show, undefeated women’s boxing legend Laila Ali discusses her father Muhammad Ali and his legacy. She also spoke about Stephen A. Smith.

Ali responded to Smith’s comments regarding women in combat sports.

Smith aired less than flattering views in his position as ESPN commentator.

“I wouldn’t pass, I wouldn’t promote legislating laws to prohibit them from doing so, but I don’t want to see women punching each other in the face.

“I don’t want to see women fighting in the octagon and stuff like that. That’s just me.”

Among other topics featured below, Ali fired back.

LAILA ALI

• Laila says that her father is so beloved because he wasn’t worried about what he was gonna lose. He wasn’t worried about the sacrifices.

• She says we have a lot of puppets nowadays.

• Laila says she never expects anybody to be like her father. Only specific specials people are built like that. However, she says the person that reminds her most of her father would be Colin Kaepernick. Laila said he gave up everything.

• Laila says LeBron has a significant reach. We need to be thankful for everything athletes are doing.

• She believes her confidence and heart are some aspects that she gets from her father.

• Says she has a lot of stuff she is helping out with and can do without the burden of what her father has done.

• Says she is happy she didn’t listen to her father about not boxing. But he did go up to her afterward and admit he was wrong.

• One thing that was so important to her father was treating others respectfully.







STEPHEN A. SMITH

• In regards to Stephen A.’s comments, she says we need to stop being so sensitive to people’s opinions. It says it’s okay to have your ideas and opinions.

