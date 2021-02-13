Hulk Hogan ‘mangled’ Sylvester Stallone, three stuntmen on Rocky III set

Sylvester Stallone is consistently updating fans on stories from the legendary Rocky movies and none more so than a recent tale on WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, was drafted in for an exhibition scene where Rocky Balboa fights a wrestling star for charity.

However, as Stallone explains, it was hard to keep the mammoth specimen from injuring those on set.

“Another flashback and another reason why it’s not such a great idea to always do your actual stunts!

“I met Terry Bollea (aka Thunderlips in the movie) in the very early 80’s when I was directing Rocky III,” explained Stallone.

“AT 6 feet 7, 295 pounds and with 24-inch biceps, he was an amazing athlete and incredibly powerful.

“I remember a violent move where he threw me into the corner, charged across the ring like an enraged bull. He leaped so amazingly high above me that his shinbone came down like a giant tree on my collarbone.

“I tumbled to the floor, but I was afraid to look at my shoulder for about ten minutes. I said, ‘don’t roll me over, don’t move me,’ – because I was sure there was bone protruding through my upper chest.

“Of course, there wasn’t.

“But I have never felt such a mind-numbing pain from a massive hit before or since that day!

“Hulk didn’t know his own strength. Believe it or not, when he jumped into the audience to fight with the stuntmen, three of them had to be treated at the hospital!

“He’s a great guy and a great friend. His presence made the film very, very special.

“Hulk, if you’re reading this, it was a privilege to be mangled by such a gentleman,” he added.







SYLVESTER STALLONE ROCKY III

‘Rocky III’ starring Stallone, Bollea, and Carl Weathers, was released in May 1982 to a warm reception. The blockbuster took $270 million at the worldwide box office.

Furthermore, Stallone was awarded a Golden Globe in 2016 for his portrayal of Balboa in the spin-off flick ‘Creed’ starring Michael B. Jordan.

