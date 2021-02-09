Undisputed Jessica McCaskill won’t dwell on Stephen A. Smith comments

Ed Mulholland

WBN Women’s Fighter of the Year 2020 and undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill has dismissed comments made by Stephen A. Smith.

McCaskill, who shocked the world in 2020 to take Cecilia Braekhus’ belts and undefeated record, was appearing on Sirius XM’s Ak and Barak Show.

She talked bout the great Muhammad Ali, the victory over Braekhus, and Smith’s derogatory attitude towards female fighting.

Among other subjects, highlights of what ‘CasKILLA’ discussed are below. You can listen to the full interview on Sirius XM and DAZN.

STEPHEN A. SMITH

-“I’m still working my day job at the bank, but bills have to be paid.

– My confidence comes from what we do at the gym.

– I don’t want Cecilia to pass the torch to me. I want to blaze my own path. She was aiming for the sympathy card when she said that.

– I want to bring people together as Muhammad Ali did. If I can help people as he did, then I’m a success.

– You see elements of Muhammad Ali in other people, especially the talking. I think every fighter can use him as an inspiration.

– When it comes to Stephen A Smith saying he doesn’t want to see women fighting, that’s just him. I’m trying to push the sport forward.

– I don’t take offense very quickly, so I won’t dwell on what Stephen A said.

– I used to play a lot of video games so I’d love to see a new boxing video game.







MCCASKILL REMATCH

A rematch with Braekuhs is on the horizon. McCaskill will get the opportunity to cement what she did last year.

Another win would elevate McCaskill to new heights and put her in line for more massive bouts in 2021.

