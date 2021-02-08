‘Manny Pacquiao stops Ryan Garcia within six, Errol Spence not the same’

Ryan Hafey

Manny Pacquiao coach Justine Fortune predicts the Filipino senator would stop Ryan Garcia within six rounds if they fought this year.

Fortune also believes unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is not the same fighter since his car accident in 2019.

Discussing several subjects during an interview with Elie Seckbach, Fortune was in fine form as usual.

Blunt as a spoon, the rugged Aussie gave his thoughts on Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford too.

Asked about a fight between Davis and Garcia, Fortune said: “Gervonta is a killer. He’s strong as hell.

“He’s been a little hot and cold lately, but when he’s hot, he can beat the hell out of anybody.”

On Garcia stepping between the ropes against Pacquiao, Fortune added: “We change Manny’s routine for every fight we adjust to them, and that’s why he is Manny Pacquiao.

“He has a new game plan and new training regime, everything. Manny wins inside six rounds.”

Commenting on where any fight could take place, he predicted: “I think it would be in the US, but that’s all Pacquiao Promotions. That’s what they do.

Turning his attention to Crawford vs. Spence, Fortune is adamant that the latter has changed since a near-death crash.

“After watching Spence in his last fight, I would say Crawford (would win). I thought he was much slower, and his footwork was terrible.

“Then he came out at twelve rounds with a black eye, and that doesn’t tell me you’re a puncher.”

MANNY PACQUIAO vs SPENCE

Concluding on Manny Pacquiao taking on Spence, Fortune said: “Manny (wins).

“Spence before the accident would be a different fight. But Spence, after the accident, he’s a different fighter.

“If the fight happens it would be the end of the year. That would then be another year off for Spence,” he pointed out.







Pacquiao is due to be back in the ring around the summertime after a usual April date reached a late January cut-off point for an announcement.

‘The Pacman’ is undergoing political duties in his homeland and helping as many of his fellow countrymen as possible deal with the current crisis.

