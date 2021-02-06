Mike Tyson, Teofimo Lopez discuss Floyd Mayweather ‘money over legacy’

Mike Tyson and the current undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez have questioned whether Floyd Mayweather chooses money over legacy.

WBN coined the phrase this week as both Tyson and Lopez discussed Mayweather’s need to seek immense opportunities no matter how the public perceives them.

Mayweather has faced criticism for wanting to fight YouTubers simply because they have millions of followers who can purchase Pay Per Views.

Speaking on his podcast, Tyson believes Mayweather has the chance to do it now from the boom of social media.

“This is the time where I see more fighters, even like Floyd, I have to give him this. They’re more enterprise-oriented than we were when we were fighting,” said Tyson.

“There’s so much enterprise, and they have a connection. We had connections, but we were playing the game we’re playing,” the ex-champ added.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is now doing the same thing himself that his Instagram and Podcast are making waves online.

Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh saw capitalization, mimicking what Floyd Mayweather did with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

It worked. The proof was in the pudding when over one million fans bought a PPV with Roy Jones Jr. last year.

Not wanting to stagnate, Tyson will do it again versus Evander Holyfield in a third fight worth $150 million.

While the New Yorker concentrates on facing old foes and rivals who boxed professionally, Floyd has opted to go in a different direction.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CHOICES

Lopez, who held the major belts at 135 pounds and was voted WBN Fighter of the Year 2020, disagrees with Mayweather’s choices.

According to the pound for pound star, wanting to trade blows with YouTubers is the last thing Floyd Mayweather should be doing.

“Floyd man, you’re ruining your legacy,” Lopez pointed out on The AK & Barak show on Sirius XM.







“It’s a damn shame to see it all happen like that. I love Floyd, man. I looked up at him. He did a huge thing.”

Days before, on his social media, Lopez had said: “Stop this YouTuber Boxing. Stop diminishing the sport that we’ve worked so hard for! Not sweet,” in what seemed a flex at Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather will be continuing his new trend in 2021. Whether fans buy it or not will be another story.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE