Hearn says Canelo on FOX is possible, gives Don King heavyweight pass

Michelle Farsi

Canelo Alvarez would probably fight on FOX if asked, and Don King is not harming anybody with his heavyweight antics.

That’s according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

In his latest ‘Hearn Report’ on Sirius XM, the Matchroom boss gave his weekly round-up to AK and Barak.

This week, he discussed Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders and updating Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury.

Hearn also talked about Don King, who faced criticism for requesting a heavyweight, was world ranked despite not winning for a total of five years.

HEARN on CANELO

Canelo-Saunders? It’s a two-fight deal for Canelo. The one fight is Yildirim. There’s an agreement to move forward with Saunders, too.

Hopefully, we can get Billy Joe ringside for the Yildirim fight.

This will probably be May 8. Approaching 10k ticket sales. Set up for 15k there.

Canelo and Eddy Reynoso and these guys don’t want to make too much of the next fight before the completion of the first one.

This is a big chance to showcase Canelo and boxing in the state of Florida.

Being a free agent gave Canelo the ability to overcome the boxing politics as it pertains to broadcasts he’d fight on.

Canelo is afraid he won’t get the chance to get all the fights he wants.

Being a FA is risky, but not when you have extreme value. What he’s doing is wise.

They’ve already spoken about the Caleb Plant fight.

If Canelo has to fight on Fox, Canelo would probably be willing to do it.

Canelo will have 3 straight fights on DAZN, big for Matchroom.

OTHER SUBJECTS

Would love to see Plant have a real fight before Canelo. If we’re being honest, his resume is poor. It’s not that Plant doesn’t have the ability to beat guys, he just needs to fight them. Would love to see Plant fight Benavidez. This upcoming schedule is unrivaled in boxing. DAZN is finally getting respect. Loves AJ, he’s a huge part of the DAZN brand and family. Canelo is the big star in America, but there’s such a huge global opportunity for him. Don King isn’t doing any harm by staying active. He doesn’t have the power anymore to concern anyone. Don’s problem is he’s a man of his own principles. He’s too stubborn. AJ-Fury: the aim is to be able to say this is signed in a few weeks. Looks like it could be June.



