Canelo Alvarez faces undisputed double-booking in Las Vegas on May 8

Ed Mulholland

As WBN revealed weeks ago, Canelo Alvarez is heading back to Las Vegas this spring to reclaim his regular Cinco de Mayo slot. The only trouble is, this time, he could have undisputed competition.

Canelo has made the first week of May Nevada slot his own since Floyd Mayweather retired in 2015. Canelo has only missed appointments over the years when it’s been impossible to schedule.

Now, with the world set to open up again following the pandemic conditions, Canelo wants to get back to business in his spiritual home.

A unification fight with Billy Joe Saunders, which WBN first broke the news of in January 2020, is back on the cards for May 1st of May 8th.

Reports emerging from Canelo’s team indicate that May 8th is the preferred date, with the new Allegiant Stadium or the T-Mobile Arena the venues on the table.

In a twist, the Mexican superstar lost the chance to put the MGM Grand in the mix due to Top Rank boss Bob Arum booking the date himself.

UNDISPUTED

Arum is hoping to stage an undisputed clash between Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor at the Grand Garden Arena. The events could now clash if Canelo takes the latter date.

DAZN may want to reconsider going up against an eagerly-anticipated Top Rank show, but as WBN understands it, there’s a significant potential for a double-booking.

There’s now the potential for a mass of United Kingdom fans heading over to Las Vegas to see two of their fighters in world title unifications.

Saunders and Taylor will bring supporter armies if travel restrictions are lifted in time, gazumping those Canelo fans in town to celebrate the Mexican weekend.

The whole debacle leaves Canelo with a big decision to make as to whether to switch his intentions to May 1st and get the full benefit of focus on his fight.







MAY 1 or 8

Should Canelo continue with his blueprint for the spring, he faces a battle for eyes on the world-famous strip with another massive collision.

The UK is leading the way in the world on vaccinations of Covid-19. It’s hoped fans will be allowed to make the journey stateside by May.

If not, and it proves too early, British boxing punters will miss out on witnessing two of the biggest fights in years to take place on US soil.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.