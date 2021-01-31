Michael Coffie KO’s Darmani Rock, Joey Spencer, Rances Barthelemy win

Sean Michael Ham

In a battle between young, undefeated heavyweight prospects, Michael Coffie (12-0, 9 KOs) kept his record unblemished with a powerful third-round knockout victory over Darmani Rock (17-1, 12 KOs).

Coffie, a 34-year-old Marine Corps veteran from The Bronx, N.Y., took a couple of rounds to figure out Rock of Philadelphia.

When he did, it was lights out for Rock. Coffie went to work in the third round, dropping Rock with a left uppercut.

Rock was able to make it to his feet to beat the count of referee Jack Reiss.

A few seconds later, Coffie clipped Rock again with a short left hook that sent him to the canvas a second time.

Reiss waved off the action at 0:59 seconds of the round, giving Coffie the heavyweight victory and handing the 24-year-old Rock the first loss of his professional career.

“He had quick hands, we knew that, but timing beats speed,” Coffie said. “They said he shuffles his feet and drops his hands.

“They told me to wait for him to shuffle his feet and then drop that left hand on him.”

“I don’t want to sound like I’m jumping the gun or anything like that or downplaying the need for experience.

“But I don’t think I’m that far off. I think I have power, movement, and I think just my style of fighting that can really contend with anybody.”

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer continued his fast rise up the ranks with an impressive first-round KO victory over Isiah Seldon (14-4-1, 5 KOs). In a bizarre sequence of events, the 20-year-old Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs) dropped Seldon with a hard right hand.

Seldon rose at the count of eight.

Seldon unleashed several punches to the back of Spencer’s head when action resumed, prompting referee Jerry Cantu to deduct two points for the fouls. It didn’t take long for Spencer to bring a conclusion to matters. He landed another right hand that sent Seldon to the canvas again. This time Cantu didn’t bother counting, waving off the fight at 2:15 of the first round.

“I just knew that I was going to put hands on him, and that’s how I was going to retaliate. I definitely put in the back of my mind that maybe I’d punish him a little further if I would have gotten a chance. But I didn’t. The ref stopped him, and that’s the way it ended,’’ Spencer said.

“My man-strength is coming. I’m only 20. I turn 21 in March. I’m getting stronger and stronger. I’m getting a lot more confident because people aren’t able to take my punches in the same way.”







Rances Barthelemy (28-1-1, 14 KOs) scored a unanimous 10-round decision over All Rivera (21-5, 18 KOs) in a super lightweight bout in other undercard action. Barthelemy, a two-division world champion from Cuba, put together a professional performance against Rivera, from Bobon, Philippines. The 34-year-old Barthelemy has won world titles at 130 and 135 pounds.

“After almost two years of being out of the ring, it was hard making sure we stuck to the game plan to make sure we didn’t get anxious or desperate,” Barthelemy said. “I felt we controlled the fight from start to finish, and that’s exactly what we wanted to do. I’m looking at Alberto Puello next, going after that 140 WBA belt and hoping that sets us up for bigger opportunities before the end of the year.”

Middleweights Brandyn Lynch (10-1-1, 8 KOs) and Mark Hernandez (14-4-2, 3 KOs) fought to an eight-round draw. Atif Oberlton (1-0, 1 KO) pounded out a victory in his pro debut in a light heavyweight bout, stopping Nathan Sharp (4-3, 4 KOs) via TKO 0:48 seconds of the third round.

The event was promoted by TGB Promotions and Sweethands Promotions, in association with Warriors Boxing.