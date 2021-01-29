Ryan Garcia signs with Gatorade as Manny Pacquiao rumors grow

Gatorade

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia has inked a deal with Gatorade as he closes in on a battle with eight-weight legend Manny Pacquiao.

Fresh from his reputation taking a surge when stopping Luke Campbell, Garcia continues to be in the mix for huge fights with Pacquiao, Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney.

Now, Garcia has made history with his latest collaboration.

Gatorade is known for fueling the best athletes globally, so the brand is adding boxing phenom Garcia to its roster of athletes.

From dreamer, to champ, to king 👑 Hyped to welcome Ryan García to the Gatorade team! pic.twitter.com/3DwQb6UFkT — Gatorade (@Gatorade) January 29, 2021

Garcia is the first professional boxer Gatorade has signed to a national deal in the U.S.

At only 22-years-old, Garcia joins a roster full of another young superstar talent.

Including Fernando Tatis Jr., Matthew Wolff, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Sydney McLaughlin. Among others.

Quote from Jeff Kearney, Gatorade Global Head of Sports Marketing:

“We pride ourselves on fueling all types of athletes. Those who compete in combat sports. A world we’ve supported for many years is no exception,” said Jeff Kearney, Gatorade global head of sports marketing.

“Bringing Ryan on at the national level in the U.S. only strengthens that commitment. It is a testament to his talent and work ethic.”

Quote from Ryan Garcia:

“A few years ago, I posted on social and tagged Gatorade to get their attention, so being the first professional boxer to sign a national deal in the U.S. with them is a dream that turned into a reality,” said Ryan Garcia.

“Gatorade has been studying and working with the best athletes in sports for decades, many of which I admire, and I’m excited to bring positive attention to the sport of boxing.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

The Manny Pacquiao clash is said to be in advanced talks as both sides look for an amicable solution.

