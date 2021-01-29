Manny Pacquiao removed as WBA champion for not defending title

MP8

The World Boxing Association has removed Manny Pacquiao as their ‘super’ welterweight champion despite his legendary status in the sport.

With a pandemic raging worldwide, Pacquiao is plotting his next move after trying to help his people through the crisis.

As a senator of the Philippines, Pacquiao’s mind has been elsewhere than trying to secure a title defense. None-the-less, the ‘Pacman’ was ready to return this year.

Even with assurances that the 42-year-old will be back in action soon, the WBA decided to strip Pacquiao of the title.

Attempting to explain their reasoning, the WBA said: “Filipino Manny Pacquiao has been named Champion in Recess by the World Boxing Association (WBA) in a resolution issued by the Championships Committee.

“Cuban Yordenis Ugas was promoted to Welterweight Super Champion.

Pacquiao won the Super Champion belt in July 2019 when he defeated American Keith Thurman. However, he has not defended the belt since then.

“According to its rule C.14, the WBA dictates that champions and their teams are required to know the WBA rules – to understand the regulations.

“Rule C.22-24 states that when a champion is unable to defend the belt for medical, legal, or other reasons beyond his control, he may be named champion in recess.

“The medical reasons must be documented before the WBA Medical Committee. Simultaneously, the legal grounds must be provided before the legal director and the Championships Committee.

“Any inconvenience that may arise in the process will be resolved under the guidelines of the WBA regulations.”







MANNY PACQUIAO TITLE

Ryan Garcia is the rumored opponent for Pacquiao next. Had the WBA waited a little longer, they’d have been a part of a massive fight for their welterweight belt.

Pacquiao and Garcia are planning to fight at around 140 to 143 pounds. An acceptable limit for the championship to be at stake.

Sadly, not to be.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay