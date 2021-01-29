Promoter Frank Warren recovers from eight-day Covid -19 hospital battle

Frank Warren

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has opened up on his life-threatening battle with coronavirus around the Christmas period.

The 68-year-old kept his battle secret until now but revealed he spent time in hospital but says he was lucky to come out the other side.

Speaking to Hubbard’s Cupboard through Queensberry Promotions, Warren said: “I have now experienced first hand why the rules and guidelines currently governing our lives were put in place and why it is so essential for us to adhere to them.

“Unless we comply, the dedicated and hugely compassionate National Health Service (NHS) staff won’t be able to deliver the care and treatment to those unfortunate enough to have contracted the virus.

“They were marvelous, magnificent. They really look after you.

“They’re unbelievably selfless people, and you can’t underestimate how much they contribute in such a dangerous environment.

“They’re in there with people who test positive, who are suffering. It’s an insult to them that some can even doubt it. It’s an insult that people disregard the advice they’re asked to take.

“All these idiots that talk about it as a hoax, I cannot believe how anyone can come up with these ridiculous conspiracy theories.

“The wards were all full. There’s no room. It’s just horrible, and I was lucky. I’ve been there, I’ve seen it; one guy had been in there for five months, another had a blood clot on his lungs, they’re literally fighting to breathe. It sucks the life out of you.”

FRANK WARREN GRATITUDE

Outlining his appreciation for the NHS, Warren added: “I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude to everyone working at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

“I do hope we have this virus totally under control before too long.

“People who, for some reason, question whether this pandemic is for real should spend a bit of time where I was for eight days before spreading such dangerous rhetoric.

“I know full well that I am one of the lucky ones to be back home and on the road to recovery. However, it is a bit of a slow process at the moment. I am on the mend.”







During ongoing negotiations for a massive heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Warren’s illness took place.

Thankfully back to health, Warren will be looking to secure a formal announcement shortly.

