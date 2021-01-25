Floyd Mayweather dismissed for YouTuber as ‘most searched combat star’

@floydmayweather

Floyd Mayweather is no longer the biggest and most searched combat star in the world. For that matter, neither is Mike Tyson, according to a Triller producer.

Despite Mayweather and Tyson propping up combat sports back pages during the pandemic, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, Manny Pacquiao, and others, all dismissed in the latest claims.

Triller executive Nakisa Bidarian, who is now working with a certain YouTuber, made a shocking statement at the vlogger’s recent signing.

The ‘social media influencer’ in question, who WBN will only name as the younger brother of another vlogger, is now the standout name in combat.

Quite an eye-opening statement. One that does ask more questions about Bidarian than it gives answers.

“(Said YouTuber) is by far the most searched combat sports athlete in the world. Deservedly so,” said Bidarian.

“Over the past twelve months, he has taken boxing by storm. He knocked out both of his opponents in spectacular fashion.

“Similarly, Triller has had a meteoric rise and proved its ability to put on world-class events. (YouTuber) and Triller is a perfect combination to deliver another recording-breaking PPV event.”

In his Linkedin bio, Bidarian is named a co-founder of BAVAFA LLC, a real estate and financial services company. He was also the Chief Financial Officer with the UFC at one point.

Not sure if those are the right credentials to label a YouTuber the most visible name in boxing and MMA, though, or whether Bidarian is just backing his man as all useful promoters would do.

Whatever the case may be, loyal boxing fans know who the bonafide stars are and who the pretenders are at the moment.

YouTubers are selling an unfeasible product that is bereft of any real boxing skill. It's a fad that had no long-term legs.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

For my money, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao remain the most Googled boxers on the planet.

Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, Errol Spence, Teofimo Lopez, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and many others would certainly command more respect on the combat scene than any social media vlogger moonlighting as a ‘fighter.’

If the YouTuber wants to earn a shred of respect in our sport, he must start fighting real professional boxers. That’s the only way anyone could even call themselves a real fighter.

Let alone ‘the most searched combat star.’

If you’re not fighting pros, you’re just a celebrity boxer. Full stop.

