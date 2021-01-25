AIBA confirm Global Boxing Cup is off until 2022

The Global Boxing Cup is rescheduled by the AIBA Board of Directors’ decision to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Russia will host the competition with a finals in Moscow.

‘We are following the pandemic situation carefully and are in contact with doctors. Although we have cautious optimism about the situation in general, I totally agree with the Board of Directors to reschedule the Global Boxing Cup tournament to 2022 in order to keep our boxing family healthy; that is our priority,’ AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev claimed.

The Board of Directors also discussed the calendar for period of 2021-2023.

Key events for 2021 are the Youth Men and Women Championships in Poland, as well as elite Men’s World Championships in Serbia and Women’s edition, the host city of which will be selected soon.