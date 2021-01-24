Manny Pacquiao reacts as Dana White laughs at Conor McGregor defeat

MP8 / UFC

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has reacted to future opponent Conor McGregor being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in a shock result on Saturday night.

Pacquiao was due to face McGregor later this year in a cross-codes battle. Poirier was a mere warm-up for McGregor.

The Irishman had already beaten Poirier previously and without breaking a sweat. But as unpredictable as combat sports are, the whole Pacquiao vs. McGregor event was blown out of the water.

Philosophical at the end, Pacquiao offered his congratulations to Poirier.

“The beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to Dustin Poirier. Huge win!”

Credit to Pacquiao for giving Poirier kudos in the light of losing a least $50 million from a money-spinning event opposite McGregor.

All systems were ready to go for ‘Pac Mac’ once heavily-favored McGregor took care of his old foe. That idea was soon-to-be toast.

During his interview, McGregor was devastated.

“I’m gutted. It’s a tough one to swallow,” The former ‘Champ-Champ’ said.

“His leg kicks were good, my leg was dead, and I wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be. I have to dust it off and come back.”

One man who didn’t seem to be bothered the Pacquiao fight collapsed was Dana White. The UFC boss had placed a gag on McGregor discussing the Pacquiao clash during the event.

When Poirier landed that killer blow, photographed in the crowd was White laughing as McGregor lay prone on the ground with his dreams of facing Pacquiao dashed.

White was ready to shun the event despite being involved when McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

A lot of that decision may have stemmed from McGregor’s performance that night. ‘The Notorious’ looked awkward as Mayweather clearly took it easy on him before eventually knocking McGregor out.







So, where does McGregor go from here?

Well, the most apparent fight is a trilogy with Poirier. The pair still have unfinished business now that the score is 1-1.

Indeed, White would be more than happy with that outcome for his organization as McGregor will stay tied to the company for his next outing.

Regarding Pacquiao, attention can now turn to the likes of Errol Spence. Terence Crawford and Mikey Garcia. All good fights for the eight-weight champ.

