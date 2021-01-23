Fighting Til This Day: Deontay Wilder remains a major force at heavyweight

Deontay Wilder has dusted himself down and is ready to put the whole Tyson Fury saga behind him. A return for the ex-heavyweight champion is imminent.

Almost a year of frustration, accusations, and suffocation will come to an end as the boxing world hails Wilder’s comeback.

As some fans are quick to forget a five-year reign of power unseen for many years, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ only has something to prove to himself.

With old rival Tyson Fury and compatriot Anthony Joshua taking all the titles to the Middle East, it’s down to Wilder to fly the flag for the rest of the world.

Second, Wilder has to keep an eye on the 200 pounds weight class only to the champions of the glamour division. It’s a huge responsibility.

The interest could wane on US soil as two Brits fight it out for all the marbles. Therefore, Wilder has to get back to doing what he does best.

He was knocking people out with bad intentions.

One man who knows a little something about coming back from adversity, Bernard Hopkins, is backing Wilder all the way.

“Pull your bootstraps up and get back in the mix. Deontay Wilder is still a name. He’s still relevant. That’s the key,” Hopkins told Fight Hub TV.

“The only thing now is you need to redeem yourself on some top quality. If it’s not in the top three, grab whoever you can grab to keep that engine going, which means you won’t have that rust on your back.

“Then call out the winner of Fury, whoever he fights, or if not, now you’ve earned your position to get back in the mix of the names like Fury or Joshua.

“He’s still in the mix, but now when you start saying things that you cant prove. That’s the key,” said Hopkins.

DEONTAY WILDER ROAD TO GLORY

So, where does Deontay Wilder begin to rebuild?

WBN has already reported a three-man PBC list of ideal starting points. Any of Robert Helenius, Charles Martin, or Adam Kownacki could have Wilder hitting the ground running.







It’s no secret that the biggest fight to make is that of Andy Ruiz Jr. – Al Haymon will be fully aware of that.

But then again, the WBC may be set to rule that the winner of the Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 must give Wilder a shot at the interim title as the number-one-ranked challenger.

Plenty to digest for Wilder. A lot for the fans to look forward to from the most exciting and concussive puncher in the division.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.