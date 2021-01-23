Why Conor McGregor win doesn’t guarantee Manny Pacquiao fight is next

UFC / MP8

MMA star Conor McGregor is back in action tonight as speculation continues regarding Manny Pacquiao and Khabib Nurmagomedov attractions.

The Irishman faces Dustin Poirier in a rematch this weekend of UFC Fight Island in an event expected to lead to something far more significant.

MANNY PACQUIAO

But despite Audie Attar, who represents both McGregor and Pacquiao, stating the fight was inevitable for 2021 – that fact was not apparent at the press conference.

There was far more talk of McGregor battling Khabib in a return of their 2018 encounter.

Khabib dominated the scrap, fought mostly on the floor, as McGregor struggled to use his trademark punches to get a foothold in the bout.

A win for McGregor seems to be about the only thing that is inevitable at the moment. Even a victory doesn’t guarantee that Manny Pacquiao will be next.

White may decide the money-spinning Khabib vs. McGregor II event would be far more beneficial to the brand.

FIGHT ISLAND

Meanwhile, McGregor recently boasted that he plans to KO Poirier within 60 seconds. He’s 7/1 with Sporting Index to do just that on his return to the octagon.

The Notorious made light work of the American back in 2014, landing a KO blow inside two minutes. But the Irishman thinks he can go one better this time around and see off his opponent within one minute this weekend.

McGregor is a heavy favorite to win at Fight Island at 1/3. Poirier is 23/10 to secure victory.

The man labeled ‘Mystic Mac’ is also 8/15 to win by KO/TKO,13/2 to win on points, and 22/1 to force Poirier to tap out.

The main event at UFC 257 is 10/3 to go the distance, but Sporting Index thinks the fight is unlikely to go the full five rounds at 1/5.

Neville Burdock, Head of Trading at Sporting Index, said: “UFC fans have a few Conor McGregor returns now. But there’s no denying the excitement when Notorious prepares to step foot in the ring.

“MacDaddy has claimed he can defeat Dustin Poirier within 60 seconds, and he’s available at 7/1 with us to do that at UFC 257.

“The Irishman is 1/3 to win the fight and 13/8 to win in the first round. Poirier has a tough test ahead. He’s 23/10 to win the fight by any method, while the American is 5/1 to knock out McGregor.”







UFC – Specials – Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor to win 1/3

Dustin Poirier to win 23/10

McGregor to win by KO 8/15

Conor McGregor to win on points 13/2

McGregor to win within 60 seconds 7/1

McGregor to win by submission 22/1

Poirier to win by KO 5/1

Dustin Poirier to win on points 6/1

Poirier to win by submission 11/1

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.