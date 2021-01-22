Tommy Morrison’s hard-hitting son with 100% KO ratio is back in training

Stephanie Trapp

The hard-hitting Trey Lippe-Morrison, son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, is back in the gym in preparation for a return to the ring.

At 31, Morrison knows times of the essence, having been derailed by injuries and the pandemic for over a year.

The Oklahoma-native had racked up 16 stoppages in a row to secure a perfect heavyweight record until 2020 stopped the world.

Lippe-Morrison has been honing his craft in preparation for a new fight date in the coming months.

Fighting in the spotlight since day one due to obvious comparisons with dad, Tommy, Lippe-Morrison was unfazed before he embarked on his fantastic pro run.

“It doesn’t bother me that people probably first come and want to watch me fight or want to ask me anything because of who my dad is,” Lippe Morrison told the L. A Daily News.

“I saw that coming.

“Yeah. I think there’s a lot of pressure on me to do well. I think that weighed on me the first couple of fights.

“That’s always going to be there. No matter who I fight or how good I do. There will always be comparisons to my dad. I have to deal with it.”

TOMMY MORRISON

On how he got on with his father before Tommy’s untimely passing in 2013, Lippe-Morrison added: “I had a good relationship with him.

“I would say, if you saw us hanging out, you would think we were like good pals. Good friends, you know?

“The relationship we had, it was cut short and we didn’t get to hang out a lot. But the times we did get to hang out, it was great and fun.”







The big-puncher had been training at the Wild Card Gym with Freddie Roach until his career stalled due to coronavirus.

Breaking through on a ShoBox broadcast, Morrison was on the verge of stepping up his opponents.

Now, with a renewed vigor, Lippe-Morrison and younger brother Kenzie Morrison could once again be sharing a bill in 2021.

Kenzie is also undefeated through nineteen contests. He boasts a couple of draws, though. Despite the stalemates, Kenzie has also displayed devastating power.

In fifteen of his seventeen wins, Kenzie has won early. Thirteen of which happened in the first two rounds.

We look forward to seeing both backs in action soon.

