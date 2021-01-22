Deontay Wilder in line for WBC mandatory vs. Povetkin-Whyte 2 winner

World Boxing News believes the World Boxing Council will order Deontay Wilder to face Alexander Povetkin or Dillian Whyte later this year.

Povetkin and Whyte are set to rumble again on March 6, although this is likely to be pushed back by England’s ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Once that fight is in the books, Wilder comes into the picture at the WBC number one contender.

In the latest January WBC Ratings, Wilder retained his place at the helm despite being shunned by champion Tyson Fury for a contracted Trilogy.

The situation means ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is in the way of Povetkin or Whyte challenging Fury – even with the interim title in their possession.

WBC chiefs will meet soon to discuss the mandatory matter. WBN sees no other outcome but for Wilder to be ratified for the interim title next.

It will be some small consolation for the American puncher after Fury negated their initial deal.

‘The Gypsy King’ is flat-out refusing to tackle Wilder for the third time after shocking allegations of cheating aimed against him.

Fury is entirely focused on Anthony Joshua these days and looks forward to pocketing two eight-figure checks from a two-fight saga.

As for Wilder, a three-man shortlist of fellow-PBC heavyweights seems to be the natural progression as the 35-year-old bids to get back in the win column.

One of Robert Helenius, Adam Kownacki, or Charles Martin should be in the opposite corner by the late spring.

It’s then on to Povetkin or Whyte, both of who have unfinished business with Deontay Wilder.

Povetkin tested positive to scupper a scheduled Russian encounter. In contrast, Whyte waiting over 600 days for his shot, which ultimately never came.

Back then, Wilder had bigger fish to fry.







WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS – JAN 2021

Champion: Tyson Fury

Interim: Alexander Povetkin

HEAVYWEIGHT Top 15 (+200 – +90.71)

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine

3 Luis Ortiz Cuba

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

6 Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB

7 Joseph Parker New Zealand

8 Michael Hunter US

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Charles Martin US

11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

12 Agit Kabayel Germany

13 Tony Yoka France

14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P

15 Dereck Chisora GB

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.