Roy Jones Jr. fought Covid-19 head-on, promoted seven shows in 2020

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing) successfully met 2020 pandemic challenges, promoting eight shows, including seven during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each event was streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

Keys to its success included RJJ Boxing working with other promoters like De La O Promotions in Mexico and Rite Hook Promotions, keeping its boxers as busy as often as possible despite restrictions extremely tough obstacles, showcasing relatively unknown fighters from Mexico, Guatemala, and Cuba to new audiences, and its strong relationship with UFC FIGHT PASS.

RJJ Boxing also was able to get a two of its fighters, Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (3) and Alexander “The Great” Flores, on major non-RJJ Boxing cards on national television networks like ESON and FOX.

Here’s a breakdown of RJJ on UFC FIGHT PASS events last year:

January 30, Yakima Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington

In its final event prior to the pandemic, Filipino super flyweight Jade “Hurricane” Bornea (15-0, 10 KOs) made his U.S. debut against Ernesto Delgadillo (11-1-2, 2 KOs), of Dallas, in the main event. A former IBF World Youth champion, Bornea won a tough 10-round decision to capture the vacant NABF super flyweight title. Bornea is currently rated No. 8 in the IBF and No. 15 by the WBC.

Northern Ireland middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle (12-0, 5 KOs) destroyed his Mexican opponent, Miquel Dumas (11-3, 8 KOs), in the co-featured event. Coyle blasted Dumas at the end of round one so severely that the fight was stopped on the advice of the ring physician. Seattle light heavyweight Richard Van Sicien improved to 8-0 with a first-round TKO of Abraham Martin (5-1, 5 KOs).

August 25, Marinaterra Hotel Spa and Event Center in San Carolos, Sonora, Mexico

In its first show during the pandemic, RJJ Boxing went south of the border for back-to-back events. Mexican prospect Luis “Koreano” Torres captured the vacant WBC Youth Silver lightweight title, taking a 10-round decision from Jose Luis Vazquez (10-2, 3 KOs). The 18-year-old Torres is now 10-0 & KOs).

One of the most active fighters during the pandemic was Santiago “Somer” Dominguez, the No. 1 Mexican welterweight who is currently 24-0 (18 KOs), ranked No. 13 in the WBA. In the co-featured event, Dominguez battered late replacement Jadal “Terrible” Borquez, dropping him three times for an opening-round stoppage. Phoenix welterweight Jermone Jones improved to 6-0 with his sixth knockout in the fourth round versus Maria Israel Vera (6-2).

August 26, Marinaterra Hotel Spa and Event Center

The following evening at the same venue, Dominguez; younger brother, welterweight Marco “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-2-1, 10 KOs), stopped Salvador Tapia (9-3, 8 KOs) in round two of the main event.

Rising Guatemalan super middleweight Lester Martinez (4-0, 4 KOs) knocked out Abraham Hernandez (8-2, 4 KOs) in the second round of the co-featured event. Undefeated junior welterweight Jose Arellano upped his perfect pro record to 8-0 (5 KOs) with a sixth-round TKO win against Flavio Cedar Santos (6-1).

September 24, Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi

Back in America, RJJ Boxing promoted a hybrid event with its new MMA division, iKON Fighting Federation. Undefeated Tampa welterweight Mark Reyes, Jr. (13-0, 11 KOs) notched his eighth straight knockout, finishing off Carlos Mohamed Rodriguez (13-9-1, 5 KOs in the fourth round of the main event.

Roy Jones, Jr. protégé Michael “Boy Wonder” Williams, Jr. (13-0, 9 KOs) won the vacant NBA Continental Americas super lightweight crown, thanks to punishing body shots that ended in the second round of the co-feature versus Thomas Miller (6-4, 3 KOs). Tennessee super lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (7-0, 5 KOs) kept rolling with an opening-round technical knockout of Texas Gabriel Gutierrez.

October 22, Marinaterra Hotel Spa and Event Center

In a non-title fight, Luis Torres won an 8-round decision over Orlando Zepeda (9-2, 2 KOs) in the main event of another iKON doubleheader.

Six-time Mexican National amateur champion, featherweight Alan “Cachorro” Solis (11-0, 6 KOs) remained unbeaten with an 8-round decision over Eddy “Dinamita” Valencia (15-5-6, 5 KOs) in the co-featured event. Lester Martinez registered his sixth knockout win in six pro fight, stopping Michi Munoz (28-012-01, 19 KOs) in round one.

November 19, August 26, Marinaterra Hotel Spa and Event Center

Unbeaten California middleweight Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0-1, 7 KOs) and Bruno “Tiburon” Sandoval (12-4-1, 17 KOs) battled to an 8-round draw in the main event.

Jesus “Mazo” Moroyoqui Palomanes (6-0-1, 4 KOs) took a 6-round decision from Jaime Portillo (3-1, 3 KOs) in the co-feature. Cuban heavyweight Geovany “La Bestia” Bruzon (3-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Jesus “Dandy” Nerio (14-9-1, 6 KOs).

December 9, Marinaterra Hotel Spa and Event Center

Lester Martinez (7-0, 7 KOs) remained perfect, stopping Uriel “Big Bang Gonzalez (18-7-1, 14 KOs) in the first round to become the WBC super middleweight championship.

In the co-featured event, Mexican featherweight Eddy Valencia (16-5-6, 5 KOs) won an 8-round decision over Pablo “The Lethal Mosquito” Cruz (20-3, 6 KOs). Cuban super bantamweight Ariel Perez “La Maquina” De La Torre (4-0, 4 KOs) finished off Isaaac Buitmea (9-47, 4 KOs) in round six.

December 10, Marinaterra Hotel Spa and Event Center Dominguez

The following evening in the final RJJ Boxing event of 2020, Santiago Dominguez won a hard-fought 10-round decision against his tough countryman, welterweight Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-9, 10 KOs), in the main event.

In a non-title fight, Mexican lightweight Luis Torres knocked out Juan Marcos “Mudo” Rodriguez Ortiz (19-3, 7 KOs) in the third round. Three Cuban prospects living in Guatemala remained undefeated: featherweight Jailer Lopez (4-0, 2 KOs), super welterweight Yoelvis Gomez (3-0, 2 KOs) and heavyweight Bruzon (5-0, 5 KOs).