Fury vs. Joshua terms agreed, fight to generate ‘Floyd Mayweather’ money

Eddie Hearn updated Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua’s current status by stating the fight will make ‘Floyd Mayweather’ level earnings.

During his weekly ‘Hearn Report’ on The Ak and Barak Show, the Matchroom boss discussed the undisputed heavyweight clash.

Fury vs. Joshua is nearing an announcement next month once a venue is secured.

One thing is for sure. The fight will not take place in the United Kingdom despite featuring two Brits.

Below are the many talking points. Listen to the full interview on Sirius XM and DAZN.

“While we can’t say Fury-AJ is final, we can say both fighters are happy with the terms,” said Hearn.

“Now we need to figure out where this fight will take place.







“We’ve been approached by seven or eight countries in Australia, Singapore, the US, and Europe. It’s an exciting time due to the interest.

“The fight is likely to take place in May or June. It will cost someone a lot of money, but it’s one of the biggest fights of all-time.

“It would be impossible to predict we can have fans for this fight, so we need to go somewhere that’s not reliant on a gate.

“AJ has always invested in his undercard – he still wants to put on a good show.

“There have been lots of talks about a Top Rank vs. Matchroom undercard; it would be a shame not to have an excellent undercard for this fight. This fight is boxing’s chance to put on an event that will resonate worldwide.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER MONEY

“AJ and Fury will make “Mayweather” money for this fight – we haven’t seen figures like this since Floyd. It will break records everywhere.

“There won’t be a network that will want to sit this out.”

Las Vegas is off the list of potential hosts due to a lack of potential gate revenue. The most likely destination is still Saudi Arabia – where money talks.

Dubai would be a close second, with every other country merely making up the numbers.

A two-fight deal is expected to be signed despite Joshua having a mandatory in Oleksandr Usyk.

Furthermore, Usyk could now battle Joe Joyce in the chief support bout for the interim WBO title.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.