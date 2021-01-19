WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder stays in line for mandatory

The failed bid by Deontay Wilder to secure a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury has not affected any current position with the World Boxing Council.
WBN speculated that Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte II’s winner on March 6th would be the mandatory challenger.
For this to happen, Povetkin and Whyte would need assurances from the WBC. Wilder losing and remaining at number one in the new January rankings is a blow to both.
Whoever comes out on top this spring may now have to go through Wilder to get their opportunity at Fury vs. Anthony Joshua’s winner.
Wilder had opened mediation to face Fury for the third time at some point in 2021.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn stated he’s spoken to Fury’s representatives and got word that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ would never get another chance.
Therefore, should the American win his case, only a payoff will be coming his way. Wilder would have to move on.
Already linked to facing Robert Helenius, Adam Kownacki, or Charles Martin next, the former WBC ruler would be set for a mandatory clash with Povetkin or Whyte later in 2021.
An official order from the WBC could only be weeks away.
