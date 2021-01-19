WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder stays in line for mandatory

@bronzebomber

The failed bid by Deontay Wilder to secure a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury has not affected any current position with the World Boxing Council.

WBN speculated that Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte II’s winner on March 6th would be the mandatory challenger.

For this to happen, Povetkin and Whyte would need assurances from the WBC. Wilder losing and remaining at number one in the new January rankings is a blow to both.

Whoever comes out on top this spring may now have to go through Wilder to get their opportunity at Fury vs. Anthony Joshua’s winner.

Wilder had opened mediation to face Fury for the third time at some point in 2021.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn stated he’s spoken to Fury’s representatives and got word that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ would never get another chance.

Therefore, should the American win his case, only a payoff will be coming his way. Wilder would have to move on.

Already linked to facing Robert Helenius, Adam Kownacki, or Charles Martin next, the former WBC ruler would be set for a mandatory clash with Povetkin or Whyte later in 2021.

An official order from the WBC could only be weeks away.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS – JAN 2021

Champion: Tyson Fury

Interim: Alexander Povetkin

HEAVYWEIGHT (+200 – +90.71)

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine

3 Luis Ortiz Cuba

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

6 Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB

7 Joseph Parker New Zealand

8 Michael Hunter US

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Charles Martin US

11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

12 Agit Kabayel Germany

13 Tony Yoka France

14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P

15 Dereck Chisora GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

17 Carlos Takam Cameroon

18 Daniel Dubois GB

19 Robert Helenius Finland

20 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL

21 Adam Kownacki US

22 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

23 Hughie Fury GB

24 Murat Gassiev Russia

25 Otto Wallin Sweden

26 Dominic Breazeale US

27 Simon Kean Canada

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Hussein Muhamed Germany

30 Junior Fa New Zealand

31 Steven Shaw US

32 Nathan Gorman GB

33 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

34 Jermaine Franklin US

35 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

36 Lukasz Rozanski Poland

37 Cassius Chaney US

38 Joe Cusumano US USNBC

39 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

40 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

