WBN Awards 2020: Jessica McCaskill is WBN Women’s Fighter of the Year

Undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill has been named World Boxing News Women’s Fighter of the Year for 2020.

The nod signals a remarkable rise for McCaskill, who lost her second career bout on points against little-known Katonya Fisher in 2016.

At 35, McCaskill put the disappointment of a loss to Katie Taylor behind year to beat ‘The First Lady of Boxing’ Cecilia Braehkus seven days before her 36th birthday.

‘CasKILLA’ is now one of the top female fighters on the planet and has already banked WBN’s Upset of 2020 Award.

The world is McCaskill’s oyster right now as a lucrative rematch with Braekhus (36-1) lies in wait for 2021. There’s also the possibility of a rematch with Taylor.

On what she wanted to do, McCaskill spoke to Fight Hype just days after her victory.

“That question is a lot easier now after Katie Taylor beat Delfine Persoon. So, of course, we would want the McCaskill-Taylor 2.

“We’ve talked about Amanda Serrano. Both of our teams have spoken, and we both would love to put that show on for the fans.

“So, I mean, there’s a couple of different options out there — of course, if the Cecilia rematch happens, there’s that.

“But we want to make sure we’re putting out excellent fights, high-level material for the fans, big names, and a lot of things on the line.

“So we’ll just have to see how everybody’s doing after the fights and who wants it.”

World Boxing News would like to congratulate Jessica on a great performance and a great year in 2020.







WBN AWARDS 2020 SO FAR:

WBN Fighter of the Year: VOTE HERE

Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Jessica McCaskill

Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Teofimo Lopez

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez

Stoppage of 2020: Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte

Trainer of the Year: Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2020: Errol Spence Jr.

World title prospect of 2021: Edgar Berlanga Jr.

Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill

