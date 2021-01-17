Floyd Mayweather CEO updates on ‘boxing’s biggest fight’ Davis vs Garcia

Esther Lin / Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe has offered an update on a potential lightweight clash between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Ellerbe has tipped his hat to Garcia, calling out Davis on the back of stopping Luke Campbell. But the Mayweather Promotions supremo stopped short of staying the fight will happen next.

Davis vs. Garcia is a complex event involving two broadcasters and separate promotional companies.

There’s also the addition of Al Haymon and Oscar De La Hoya into the bargain.

Both boxers are still young too, which poses the question of whether now is the right time or whether the collision needs to marinate.

Garcia has only just broken out onto the world scene after years of being pegged as the sport’s new face.

Ellerbe has been stating that about Davis for years.

It could be a case of pushing the fight into 2022, although Ellerbe seemed open to discussions when speaking to Fight Hype at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

“Both guys are big attractions in the sport. Ryan gets a lot of flack because there’s a lot of jealousy,” pointed out Ellerbe. “He’s a good young fighter.

“Ryan took care of business (against Campbell), and congrats to him.

“It (Davis vs. Garcia) is an excellent fight. In my opinion, it’s the biggest fight in boxing. When it’s time to announce Tank’s next fight, we will announce it.

"We have no problem with fighting anybody, it just has to make sense."







FLOYD MAYWEATHER CEO

Giving Garcia more props, Ellerbe added: “Ryan Garcia is a boss. He has let the world know that he wants to fight Gervonta Davis next.

“I don’t know what Oscar wants to do. That’s none of my business.”

Concluding on some fans stating Davis needs to bolster his C.V. on social media, Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man said: “People say Tank has not fought anybody, stop it, stop it.

“You have die-hard boxing fans. You have people who are fans of the sport. They just like a good fight.

“One thing is Tank has been able to do is to put arses in those seats.”

