WBN AWARDS 2020: Errol Spence Jr. wins Boxing Comeback of 2020

Current unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has claimed WBN’s Boxing Comeback of 2020 in the annual awards list.

Spence made a remarkable return from a life-threatening car crash in late 2019 to defeat Danny Garcia last month.

‘The Truth’ answered plenty of questions and several derogatory predictions by proving he’s still the top 147-pound operator around.

With the win, Spence took the number two pound for pound spot behind Canelo Alvarez.

Speaking after his win and addressing the wreck that almost ended him, Spence said: “The moment is surreal.

“Coming back from the accident, I feel like I looked pretty good tonight.

“All training camp, I felt good. I told people I didn’t want a tune-up fight. I proved to everyone that I’m the best 147-pound fighter in the world.

ERROL SPENCE JR

“Danny Garcia pushed me to the limit, especially in training camp. I’ve watched him fight since he was an amateur. I knew he was a great champion, and I had to be 100% ready.

“I had a little bit of ring rust. But I was in such great shape. I took everything seriously in training so that I would not be discouraged by that.

“I worked my jab and used my angles because that was my best move.

“It’s been a long year and a half, so I’m going to wind down for a week or two, then get back on it. I proved that I’m back and I’m here to stay,” he added.







WBN AWARDS 2020 SO FAR:

WBN Fighter of the Year: VOTE HERE

Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under):

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez

Stoppage of 2020: Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

Trainer of the Year: Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2020: Errol Spence Jr.

World title prospect of 2021: Edgar Berlanga Jr.

Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill

