EXCLUSIVE: The scripted era of Pay Per View YouTube Boxing exposed

World Boxing News has exclusively been informed that a YouTuber participating in a Pay Per View contest believed there was no danger before a high-profile bout.

Fighting on a card that included professional fighters and charged on a paid platform, the vlogger in question thought he ‘would not be hurt’ during the match-up.

The shocking revelation opens the door to what could now be a world of opportunism. A movement that takes away pugilism’s true essence.

Having two boxers go toe-to-toe to see who the best man has long been the sport’s attraction. Now, a darker side has exploded with anyone bereft of real talent able to compete.

WBN hearing that there are actual conversations between YouTuber’s representatives and those they oppose inside the ropes about the possibility of not being injured casts a shadow on exhibitions’ future.

It’s down heartening. It misses the brief of boxing.

A series of those such events are on the cards for 2021. several big names from the professional side lending their name.

If any such regular reoccurrence of what WBN understands has taken place, such bouts will lose die-hard fan confidence.

This new trend of lucrative exhibitions has already faced accusations of making money from a far lesser product than the pro ranks. Meanwhile, real boxers struggle to make ends meet on a day-to-day basis.

Making a multi-million-pound purse on the back of previous exciting bouts with the promise of similar using participants nowhere near the capability of doing so could be construed in a far less attractive way.

In a nutshell, it’s not in the same ballpark.

However, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. smashed their way into the Pay Per View all-time top ten last year. Clearly, despite neither being anywhere near their best.

It begs the question, do those paying for Pay Per View’s offering older or less-skilled boxers care what they are paying for anyway? Does talent matter?

There are some tough questions to answer.

PAY PER VIEW DANGER

If an internet presenter can fight on a bill, make a sizeable paycheck, and walk away, unscathed may not seem a bad thing to some.

But it sets a dangerous precedent for the future of the beloved viciousness in boxing – a downward spiral.

If the paying public is happier with the fact, there is a significantly diminished chance of injury, that could favor those opposed to the sport.

A new era may be coming.







It’s long campaigned that boxing is too violent and far too brutal. Therefore, maybe this new era of WWE-style scriptedness will catch on?

Not for me, though. Give me blood, guts, and talent any day.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay