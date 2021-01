Full list of the current World Boxing Champions: January 2021

Ryan Hafey

World Boxing News provides a list of all the current major world boxing champions as we begin a brand new year for 2021.

200 LBS +

HEAVYWEIGHT

ANTHONY JOSHUA – IBF / WBA / WBO / Champion

TYSON FURY – WBC Champion

200 LBS

CRUISERWEIGHT

ILUNGA MAKABU – WBC Champion

MAIRIS BRIEDIS – IBF Champion

VACANT – WBO/WBA

175 LBS

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT

ARTUR BETERBIEV – IBF/WBC Champion

DMITRY BIVOL – WBA Champion

VACANT – WBO Champion

168 LBS

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT

CANELO ALVAREZ – WBC/WBA Champion

CALEB PLANT – IBF Champion

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS – WBO Champion

160 LBS

MIDDLEWEIGHT

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN – IBF Champion

RYOTA MURATA – WBA Champion

JERMALL CHARLO – WBC Champion

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE – WBO Champion

154 LBS

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

JERMELL CHARLO – WBC/IBF/WBA Champion

PATRICK TEIXEIRA – WBO Champion

147 LBS

WELTERWEIGHT

ERROL SPENCE – IBF/WBC Champion

MANNY PACQUIAO – WBA Champion

TERENCE CRAWFORD – WBO Champion

140 LBS

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

JOSE RAMIREZ – WBC/WBO Champion

JOSH TAYLOR – IBF/WBA Champion

135 LBS

LIGHTWEIGHT

TEOFIMO LOPEZ – WBA/WBO/IBF Champion

DEVIN HANEY – WBC Champion

130 LBS

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT

MIGUEL BERCHELT – WBC Champion

JOJO DIAZ – IBF Champion

GERVONTA DAVIS – WBA Champion

JAMEL HERRING – WBO Champion

126 LBS

FEATHERWEIGHT

GARY RUSSELL JR. – WBC Champion

SHAKUR STEVENSON – WBO Champion

JOSH WARRINGTON – IBF Champion

RENE ALVARADO – WBA Champion

122 LBS

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT

LUIS NERY – WBC Champion

MURODJON AKHMADALIEV – WBA / IBF Champion

ANGELO LEO – WBO Champion

118 LBS

BANTAMWEIGHT

NAOYA INOUE – IBF/WBA Champion

JOHN RIEL CASIMERO – WBO Champion

NORDINE OUBAALI – WBC Champion

115 LBS

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

JUAN ESTRADA – WBC Champion

JERWIN ANCAJAS – IBF Champion

ROMAN GONZALEZ – WBA Champion

KAZUTO IOKA – WBO Champion

112 LBS

FLYWEIGHT

ARTEM DALAKIAN – WBA Champion

KOSEI TANAKA – WBO Champion

JC MARTINEZ – WBC Champion

MORUTI MTHALANE – IBF Champion

108 LBS

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT

KEN SHIRO – WBC Champion

HIROTO KYOGUCHI – WBA Champion

ELWIN SOTO – WBO Champion

FELIX ALVARADO – IBF Champion

105 LBS

MINIMUMWEIGHT

PANYA PRADABSRI – WBC Champion

DEEJAY KRIEL – IBF Champion

KNOCKOUT CP FRESHMART – WBA Champion

WILFREDO MENDEZ – WBO Champion

FRANCHISE

WBC – ALL WEIGHTS

CANELO ALVAREZ – 160 to 175 pounds

TEOFIMO LOPEZ – 135 pounds

WOMEN – UNIFIED

JESSICA MCCASKILL – Welterweight

KATIE TAYLOR – Lightweight

CLARESSA SHIELDS – Super welter / Middleweight

FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN – Super Middleweight

TERRI HARPER – Super featherweight

JELENA MRDJENOVICH – Featherweight







