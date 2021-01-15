Commonwealth Boxing Council pay tribute to fallen Nicky Booth

The CBC is sorry to learn of the death of our former Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth, just short of a few days of his 41st birthday.

Along with his brother, ‘2 Smooth’ Jason, Nicky invigorated the boxing scene in the City of Nottingham, England at the end of the last and beginning of this century, although towards the end of his brief 5-year career, troubles in his personal life undoubtedly affected his considerable abilities.

He turned professional in 1998 and won both the British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Championship 2 years later when he outpointed Tommy Waite on 19th October 2000 at the Everton Park Sports Centre in Liverpool.

He held our Title for 2 years, successfully defending it 4 times until he was outpointed by world-class Canadian and future IBF Champion, Steve Molitor on 21st September 2002.

His successful defences of the British Title earned him the treasured Lonsdale Belt outright He challenged unsuccessfully for the IBO and, in his last contest in 2003, the WBU Championship leaving a legacy of 17 wins, 5 losses and 1 draw.

A very creditable record by anyone’s standards but his erratic lifestyle emanating from a very harsh childhood, undoubtedly limited what might have been a spectacular career.

To brother, Jason, and all members of the Booth family, we offer our most sincere sympathies.