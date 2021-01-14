Eddie Hearn wants Dillian Whyte vs. Deontay Wilder, GGG vs. Boo Boo

Ryan Hafey / Mark Robinson

Eddie Hearn has revealed he hopes to finally pit Dillian Whyte against Deontay Wilder after a previous WBC mandatory battle failed to materialize.

Whyte was number one with the WBC for 600 days while Wilder was the champion. Both subsequently lost before completion of the stipulation.

Making his regular appearance on The Ak and Barak Show recently, Hearn stated he wanted to resurrect the clash.

He also hopes to make a Gennadiy Golokvkin vs. Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade middleweight unification on DAZN.

Below are the major talking points from the chat. Listen to the full interview on Sirius XM and DAZN.

• Board decided not to have any fights in the UK for January. The numbers are alarming.

• But boxing will be back in the UK in February, Friday will announce some of the shows.

• Boxing is doing great at the moment. The quicker we can get everyone vaccinated, the better!

• The whole episode that happened last Wednesday is like some movie. DILLIAN WHYTE vs DEONTAY WILDER • Povetkin-Whyte 2 will happen in March. A big heavyweight fight. It will be the beginning of the Matchroom boom this year.

• Would love to see Dillian Whyte versus Deontay Wilder. FURY vs JOSHUA • Still trying to solidify Fury-Joshua.

• The goal is to keep everyone active in 2021.

• There’s no guarantee they can get 100k people in Wembley stadium in May.

• The plan is to get Fury-Joshua done go out to other territories to discuss venue potential.

• There’s only one person who looks interested in fighting Haney, and that’s Lopez.

• Has nothing against Ryan Garcia. He’s fantastic for boxing.

• If you make the Tank fight, no one can complain about this.

• Tells Teo to go and get your $10M. You are not getting that from him, though. Collect from Bob Arum. GGG vs BOO BOO • Andrade is a great guy, but if he were a world champ, he wouldn’t even want to fight him.

• The networks are the ones who have to stand up for these fights.

• DAZN could tell GGG he wants to see him against Andrade

• There are so many unanswered questions about Andrade. He’s good. But have we seen enough of the greatness in the fights?

• Wants to see how good Andrade is. You’d see that in a fight against GGG. • Charlo says bring on the champions, but when presented with Andrade, the impediment is fighting on DAZN. It shouldn’t get in the way of fights.

• We have two champs in GGG and Charlo who have chances to unify against a guy like Andrade, who’s been frustrated.

• Bill Haney is a smart guy. He messed Hearn, saying they need the breakout fight.

• Gamboa-Haney was a good fight, but it wasn’t the breakout.

• Lomachenko is becoming the forgotten man.





