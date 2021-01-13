Full list of the 42 current World Boxing Council champions

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman recently offered a full list of the 42 WBC champions as the sport moves into a busy 2021.

Including interim belt holders, and through nineteen weight divisions, Tyson Fury leads as the heavyweight ruler.

In the lightweight class, there are currently four boxers holding straps. They are Teofimo Lopez as the Franchise champion, plus Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Katie Taylor in the women’s division.

Super bantamweight also sees four champions, although one of those is champion-in-recess.

Luis Nery, Yamileth Mercado, Rey Vargas (In Recess), and Rachel Ball (Interim) hold positions at 126 pounds.

“WBC Champions line up. We start 2021 with great talent and many world champions at the WBC, and it will undoubtedly be a great year for our sport,” said Sulaiman.

What an explosive way to begin this 2021, which the World Boxing Council has designated “The Year of Boxing,” as we will celebrate life with a large number of anniversaries of historic dates derived from our sport,” he added.

CURRENT WORLD BOXING COUNCIL CHAMPIONS

HEAVYWEIGHT

Tyson Fury

Alexander Povetkin (Interim)

BRIDGERWEIGHT

Vacant

CRUISERWEIGHT

Ilunga Makabu

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Arthur Beterbiev

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez

Franchon Crews-Dezurn

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Jermall Charlo Claressa Shields

Ema Kozin (interim)

SUPER WELTER

Jermell Charlo

Claressa Shields

Patricia Berghult (interim)

WELTER

Errol Spence Jr.

Jessica McCaskill

SUPER LIGHT

Jose Carlos Ramirez

Chantelle Cameron

LIGHT

Teofimo Lopez (Franchise)

Katie Taylor

Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia (Interim)

SUPER FEATHER

Miguel Berchelt

Terri Harper

FEATHER

Gary Russell, Jr.

Jelena Mrdjenovich

Amanda Serrano (Interim)







SUPER BANTAM

Luis Nery

Yamileth Mercado

Rey Vargas (In Recess)

Rachel Ball (Interim)

BANTAM

Nordine Oubaali

Yulihan Luna

Reymart Gaballo (Interim)

SUPERFLY

Juan Francisco Estrada

Lourdes Juarez

Sonia Osorio (Interim)

FLY

Julio Cesar Martinez

Ibeth Zamora

LIGHT FLY

Kenshiro Teraji

Yesenia Gomez

Kenia Enriquez (Interim)

STRAW

Panya Pradabsri

Christina Rupprecht

ATOM

Fabyan Bytyqi

