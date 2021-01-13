13
Jan
2021

Full list of the 42 current World Boxing Council champions

WBC title

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman recently offered a full list of the 42 WBC champions as the sport moves into a busy 2021.

Including interim belt holders, and through nineteen weight divisions, Tyson Fury leads as the heavyweight ruler.

In the lightweight class, there are currently four boxers holding straps. They are Teofimo Lopez as the Franchise champion, plus Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Katie Taylor in the women’s division.

Super bantamweight also sees four champions, although one of those is champion-in-recess.

Luis Nery, Yamileth Mercado, Rey Vargas (In Recess), and Rachel Ball (Interim) hold positions at 126 pounds.

“WBC Champions line up. We start 2021 with great talent and many world champions at the WBC, and it will undoubtedly be a great year for our sport,” said Sulaiman.

What an explosive way to begin this 2021, which the World Boxing Council has designated “The Year of Boxing,” as we will celebrate life with a large number of anniversaries of historic dates derived from our sport,” he added.

World Boxing Council Heavyweight

CURRENT WORLD BOXING COUNCIL CHAMPIONS

HEAVYWEIGHT
Tyson Fury
Alexander Povetkin (Interim)

BRIDGERWEIGHT
Vacant

CRUISERWEIGHT
Ilunga Makabu

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Arthur Beterbiev

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez
Franchon Crews-Dezurn

MIDDLEWEIGHT
Jermall Charlo Claressa Shields
Ema Kozin (interim)

SUPER WELTER
Jermell Charlo
Claressa Shields
Patricia Berghult (interim)

WELTER
Errol Spence Jr.
Jessica McCaskill

SUPER LIGHT
Jose Carlos Ramirez
Chantelle Cameron

LIGHT
Teofimo Lopez (Franchise)
Katie Taylor
Devin Haney
Ryan Garcia (Interim)

SUPER FEATHER
Miguel Berchelt
Terri Harper

FEATHER
Gary Russell, Jr.
Jelena Mrdjenovich
Amanda Serrano (Interim)


SUPER BANTAM
Luis Nery
Yamileth Mercado
Rey Vargas (In Recess)
Rachel Ball (Interim)

BANTAM
Nordine Oubaali
Yulihan Luna
Reymart Gaballo (Interim)

SUPERFLY
Juan Francisco Estrada
Lourdes Juarez
Sonia Osorio (Interim)

FLY
Julio Cesar Martinez
Ibeth Zamora

LIGHT FLY
Kenshiro Teraji
Yesenia Gomez
Kenia Enriquez (Interim)

STRAW
Panya Pradabsri
Christina Rupprecht

ATOM
Fabyan Bytyqi

