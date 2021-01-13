Errol Spence three-belt unification possible as Manny Pacquiao moves on

Ryan Hafey

Errol Spence Jr. could soon be competing to add another welterweight title to his haul after a decision by Manny Pacquiao to face Conor McGregor.

‘The Truth’ had wanted to battle Pacquiao in a unification, with promoter Al Haymon even arranging an in-ring meeting between the pair after one of Spence’s recent bouts.

Despite being pictured together and discussing the fight, Pacquiao moves on to a lucrative Pay Per View opposite the former MMA champion.

The situation leaves the World Boxing Association with a decision to make regarding Pacquiao’s WBA title. The belt he took from Keith Thurman in the summer of 2019.

By July this year, when Pacquiao vs. McGregor is likely, it will be two years without a single defense of his ‘super’ version of the welterweight crown.

The WBA could act before then, not to strip Pacquiao in detrimental terms, but to elevate Yordenis Ugas to full ruler position by dissolving the ‘super’ belt due to lack of activity.

Ugas would then be the only recognized title-holder at 147 pounds under the jurisdiction of the WBA.

After a recent admission by Spence, Ugas is a reliable option for his next outing. With both being under Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions banner, that event becomes a distinct possibility.

The Cuban has already made his interest public.

“It’s a good fight. I deserve it. I’m a solid fighter who always comes to fight hard. A warrior committed to his career and his fans,” said Ugas.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Pacquiao knows time runs out on his career on the back of unprecedented stalling due to the current pandemic.

Helping the victims by earning a fortune trading blows with McGregor is at the forefront of his mind.

“They’re my options, but right now, I want to experience fighting an MMA (mixed martial artist),” Pacquiao told Business Mirror.

“I will also donate a big portion of my income to Filipino COVID-19 victims.”







The welterweight title scene is not as high up on the eight-weight king’s agenda and puts any future bouts with Spence or Terence Crawford under serious question.

Spence v.s Ugas looks a reliable alternative on paper and would certainly fit the Pay Per View status criteria on FOX when unifying three championships at once.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.