Cruiserweight Tervel Pulev co-headlines on January 29 in Tanzania

Pulev Vs Meroro and Class Vs Mwale Co-Headline Globally Broadcast Event on 29th Jan

With the distinct lack of televised boxing events for fans of the pugilistic arts to watch in January 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Botswana based Global Boxing Stars and the Jackson Group have entered into an agreement with United Kingdom based Go Sports & Entertainment, for the world-wide broadcast distribution for a series of International Championship Boxing Events in Tanzania throughout 2021.

“It’s an exciting joint venture in a beautiful part of the world. The broadcast partners Azam TV are providing a world class production, and it’s refreshing to be working with great like minded people from Jackson Group Sports who have been instrumental in bringing this deal together” stated Global Boxing Stars CEO Scott Patrick Farrell, before adding “Get ready for the first of the Rumble In Dar boxing series on January 29th, non-stop action is guaranteed “

The first event takes place at the Next Door Arena, Masaki, Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania on the 29th January 2021.

Bulgaria’s Tervel Pulev (15-0-0), the brother of Heavyweight Kubrat Pulev, who was KO’d by Anthony Joshua back in December, versus Namibia’s Vikapita Meroro (29-9-0) co-headlines the event along with Tanzania’s Ibrahim Class (24-6-0) versus South Africa based Malawian Dennis Mwale (8-0-0), who will be competing for the World Boxing Federation (WBFed) Intercontinental Lightweight Championship

The sensational undercard features a further Championship contest, between Tanzania’s Shaban Hamadi Jongo (7-1-2) and New York, USA’s Shawn Miller (18-5-1) for the WBFed International Heavyweight belt.

Unbeaten Zambian World Prospect Lolita Muzeya (16-0-0) makes her return to the ring on the event and South Africa’s rising Heavyweight sensation Ardi “The Iron Fist” Ndembo (1-0-0) makes his second pro outing.

The full line up for this exciting International show is:

Lightweight: Ibrahim Class versus Dennis Mwale

World Boxing Federation (WBFed) Intercontinental Championship

Heavyweight: Shaban Hamadi Jongo versus Shawn Miller

World Boxing Federation (WBFed) International Championship

Cruiserweight: Vikariat Meroro versus Tervel Pulev

Super Welterweight: Nicolaus Michael Mdoe versus Gomotsang Gaasite

Featherweight: Nasibu Ramadhani versus Nkosinathi Biyana

Super Lightweight: Happy Daudi Mwagike versus Lolita Muzeya

Super Flyweight: Stumai Muki versus Recai Madondo

Lightweight: Hashim Japhari Kiranga versus Said Mlosi Mussa

Cruiserweight: Hafidh David versus Kaminja Ramadhan

Heavyweight: Pascal Lezile Enock versus Ardi Ndembo





In addition to the above event on the 21st January the dates for the full series of Global Boxing Stars and Jackson Group events in 2021 is:

26th March 2021 – Full line up to be announced

28th May 2021 – Full line up to be announced

30th July 2021 – Full line up to be announced

24th September 2021 – Full line up to be announced

26th November 2021 – Full line up to be announced

Various broadcasters world-wide (National Broadcasters, Digital, Cable, Satellite as well as On-Line) have already been secured, however the full list of channels will be announced in the coming week or so once all syndication agreements are finalised.

The GSE developed Broadcast Distribution Network for the 29th January 2021 event is anticipated to provide Free to View access to around Three Quarter of a Billion Homes and Devices Globally.