Undisputed heavyweight bout on WBC President’s five-fight 2021 wishlist

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has named an undisputed heavyweight title clash as his top priority for 2021.

Revealing his wishlist for 2021, Sulaiman initially mentioned four contests, two of which feature WBC Franchise champion, Canelo Alvarez.

But asked to name five things he wanted to happen in the coming twelve months, Sulaiman singled out Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all on its own.

Sulaiman wants to fight to get over the line next, despite former WBC belt holder Deontay Wilder currently holding mediation for a trilogy with Fury.

Fury walked away from a contracted third encounter with Wilder, leaving the American seething at the prospect of missing his chance.

HEAVYWEIGHT RIVALRY

Old rival Joshua, who chose to fight Alexander Povetkin before Andy Ruiz Jr. when promising Wilder bouts in September 2018 and April 2019, would replace ‘The Bronze Bomber’ if his challenge to Fury fails.

Promoters have agreed to a 50-50 split, although there has been hardly any movement over the last few weeks regarding Fury vs. Joshua.

If it happens remains to be seen. Time seems to be running out.

As for Sulaiman’s other four dream match-ups for 2021, they are:

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford

A massive welterweight unification between Spence and Crawford was on everyone’s lips last fall. Crawford has since stated his intentions to move on.

‘Bud’ wants to fight Manny Pacquiao after stopping Kell Brook relatively easily in his last victory.

As for Spence, Yordenis Ugas or a Shawn Porter rematch have both been mentioned.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Román González II

That fight finally goes down on March 13 and will be a delight for Sulaiman to witness, especially if fans are allowed to be present.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermall Charlo

Jermall Charlo being the middleweight title-holder and Canelo the overall WBC Franchise champion is one thing, but there’s a potential weight block on this one.

Charlo would have to move up in weight as Canelo is now campaigning at the super-middleweight limit.

Seems the most unlikely.







Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III

Already talked about in boxing circles as a potential for Cinco de Mayo this year, Canelo vs. GGG III has to happen in 2021 before the latter begins winding down his career.

Golovkin didn’t look at his formidable best despite winning his last fight.

