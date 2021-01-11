Shockingly, Middle East still favored to host Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight in the Middle East, most likely in Saudi Arabia, if the fight goes ahead in the coming months.

That remains the view of every bookmaker WBN has been in contact with since negotiations began.

If Fury vs. Joshua takes place, and it remains a big if, British fans will miss out on the most prominent UK heavyweight fight in years.

A shocking fact.

There’s an upside, though. As a crowd is not yet allowed due to the pandemic measures, it’s hoped a second installment of the saga will take place in Cardiff or at Wembley later in the year.

But it still seems unfathomable to take such a massive UK clash outside of their territory. A firm head-scratcher.

It might be a better scenario for Fury to finish off his trilogy with Deontay Wilder. Meanwhile, Joshua could take care of his mandatory in Oleksandr Usyk.

Even that’s preferable to taking the fight out of UK jurisdiction.

Maybe even stage both bouts on the same night on either side of the Atlantic. Wouldn’t that be a nice gesture to the paying public? – If a miracle in itself.

September, once the vaccination program concludes and every member of the UK public has received the jab, British boxing could be in a much healthier position.

A protected nation could see Fury vs. Joshua taking place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in front of a vast crowd, signaling the beginning of the live mass audience sport on UK soil once again.

Managed correctly, it could be the most lucrative heavyweight fight of all time.

But sadly, it seems Saudi business people will reap the event’s benefits far more.

It could be seen as the biggest mistake in British boxing history. A highly controversial one at that.







TYSON FURY vs AJ SCENARIO

Fury vs. Joshua I in the UK this fall, with Fury vs. Joshua II happening at Wembley in the summer of 2022 with a record-breaking crowd present, is merely a pipedream and not a realistic proposition.

The biggest kick in the nuts may not yet have taken place, though. The fight hasn’t even made it over the line despite Joshua fighting a month ago.

However, more time passing is not a good sign all around.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay