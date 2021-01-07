Ryan Garcia rejects Devin Haney as Gervonta Davis clash opens up

Hoganphotos / Golden Boy

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia has told Eddie Hearn he won’t be looking to fight Devin Haney next as he continues to pursue Gervonta Davis.

In an interview with Sirius XM’s Ak and Barak Show, Hearn stated that ‘Garcia vs. Haney could be made this week’ only for the Golden Boy fighter to pour cold water on the fight.

Instead, ‘King Ry’ wants to take on Gervonta Davis, labeled ‘the biggest name in the division’ by Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe.

Responding directly to a post on Hearn’s comments, Garcia said: “Boo hoo!

“Poor Eddie not getting his way, the people want Davis vs. Garcia.

“There’s no such thing as a real champion when coming to belts. It’s about being the people’s champ.

“Go cry me a river!”

Boo hoo 😢 Poor Eddie not getting his way, the people want Davis Garcia, no such thing as a real champion when coming to belts it’s about being the people’s champ, go cry me a river — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) January 7, 2021

GERVONTA DAVIS

Ellerbe aired his views on the same day, opening the door to Garcia beginning negotiations with Davis.

He pointed out: “Ryan has told the world he wants Tank (Davis). What’s wrong with (Teofimo) Lopez fighting Haney next? I think it’s an excellent fight!”

Lopez vs. Haney may prove tougher to make than the Garcia encounter, though. Teofimo is with Top Rank, and Haney is obviously with Garcia at DAZN.

There’s no doubting Garcia vs. Haney is the easier one to get over the line, but the fighter’s wishes have to be taken into consideration.

It’s now up to whether Al Haymon agrees with Davis taking on Garcia and how that will work out due to separate TV platforms.

Many in the know believe Davis will be steered away from the Garcia fight for a while in order to build up the clash into a Pay Per View affair.







That could also mean Garcia potentially doing what mentor Canelo Alvarez did and negotiating his TV deals on a fight-by-fight basis.

For now, the 135-pound division is the talk of boxing. And that’s even without Vasyl Lomachenko in the mix.

Whether the Ukrainian superstar will be added back in to make it a five-fighter saga is another story entirely.

‘Loma’ has a potentially better option lying in front of him by attempting to unify at a more comfortable 130 pounds fully.

We shall see.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.