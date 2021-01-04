Roger Gutierrez, Felix Alvarado win on Garcia vs. Campbell undercard

Hogan Photos

In the co-main event of Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell, Roger Gutierrez (25-3-1, 20 KOs) of Maracaibo, Venezuela scored an upset 12-round unanimous decision victory against Rene “El Gemelo” Alvarado of Managua, Nicaragua.

Gutierrez won with three scores of 113-112.

“I am so happy for this victory,” said Roger Gutierrez. “I did this for my mother. There’s not much more I can say. I had to look for the knockout.

“I knew I had to do that to win. I want to thank my manager Rafael Moron, the WBA, and Golden Boy. This is for Venezuela and my children.”

Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (36-2, 31 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua, defended his IBF Junior Flyweight World Championship with a technical knockout victory against former 105-pound champion DeeJay Kriel (16-2-1, 8 KOs) of Gauteng, South Africa. The fight was stopped at 1:39 of the 10th round.

“I knew this would be a tough fight,” said Felix Alvarado. “He was a mandatory challenger and a former world champion, so I knew it would be tough. I got a bit tired, but that was because of his experience. I also dropped him with a hook, and I didn’t even expect for a punch like that to land. But rather than keep looking for that punch, I kept pushing him to the ropes to wear him down. I’m pleased to obtain this win because it is a dream come true for the Alvarado brothers to fight on the same card.”

Welterweight prospect Raul “Cougar” Curiel (9-0, 7 KOs) of Tampico, Mexico, scored a second-round technical knockout victory against Ramses Agaton (22-13-3, 12 KOs) of Tlalnepantla, Mexico, in a scheduled 10-round fight. The fight was stopped at 1:16 of the aforementioned round.

“I felt perfect and strong,” said Raul Curiel. “I felt that my opponent was a bit heavy. But I’m happy that I was able to deliver a great performance. I’m ready for any opponent that they bring to me at welterweight.”

Sean Garcia (6-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, Calif. opened the DAZN broadcast with a four-round unanimous decision win against Rene Marquez (5-6, 2 KOs) of Scottsbluff, Nebraska in a lightweight bout. One judge scored the bout a 36-36 draw, which was overruled by two scores of 39-37.

“There were so many things going as we went into this fight,” said Sean Garcia. “I was a bit nervous. I came off of a year-and-half layoff. I had to find my distance. It was also hard to land shots on him because of his unorthodox style. Now, I have to keep training hard and learn from my mistakes.”







Unified world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland, scored an eight-round unanimous decision win against Ashleigh Curry (8-14-4, 1 KO) of Saint Joseph, Missouri, in a cruiserweight bout.

Alex Rincon (8-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, scored a six-round unanimous decision win against Sergio Gonzalez (6-8-1, 2 KOs) Tamaulipas, Mexico, in a middleweight battle. Rincon won with three scores of 60-54.

Tristan Kalkreuth (7-0, 5 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas, scored a knockout win against Jorge Martinez (4-6, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico, in a scheduled four-round cruiserweight battle. The fight was halted at 50 of the first round.

Hawaiian prospect Asa Stevens (1-0) made a successful pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision victory against Francisco Bonilla (6-8-3, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico, a super bantamweight bout. Stevens won with scores of 58-55, 58-56, and 58-55.