Adrien Broner alcohol-free, down 30lbs after ballooning to cruiserweight

Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is currently on target to be in the shape of his life after ditching nocturnal activities for his comeback.

The notorious party animal has been out of action since losing to Manny Pacquiao in January 2019 and has a return lined up against Ivan Redkach.

An official date and venue is still to be confirmed but looks on course to be the first quarter of 2021.

Broner admitted his weight was all over the place as he battled demons during his time out of the ring.



At one point, ‘The Problem’ even said he was over fifty pounds heavier than his usual welterweight limit.

That’s a full 204 pounds and enough to make cruiserweight.

Discussing his path back to a much healthier 174 pounds, the American is looking forward to getting his career back on track.

“Today, I ran six miles in 54 minutes,” updated Broner. “Y’all, it’s not hard to change your life.

“I went from an overweight 57 pounds (204 pounds) waking up not even drinking water first. (I’ve gone from) taking a shot of 1942 and start drinking for the rest of the day to waking up one day and telling myself I’m going to change this s— and become what I know I can be.

“That is ‘One Of The Best Boxers EVER!'”

On his journey to sobriety, he added: “I didn’t look back now I’m months in and liquor-free. I’m over 30 pounds down.

“If you know me, then you know I love to drink, but I LOVE my family and money more!

“I was unhappy and depressed. Now I’m not as happy as I want to be, but I’m working towards my goals and dreams.

“No matter how hard it may be, I will get there. I ain’t ask for a handout or help!

“Sometimes you have to do things on your own and you will enjoy the results MORE I love y’all,” concluded the ex-pound for pound star.







ADRIEN BRONER RETURN

The Redkach fight was initially set to occur at the end of 2020 but was postponed due to the current pandemic climate.

A new date in January was mooted but seemed to have also been scratched. February or March now looks like the mark in the diary.

Redkach was convinced he’d be in the opposite corner when trash-talking with Broner earlier in the year.

We will find out soon enough if that remains the plan.

