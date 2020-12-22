Gustavo Lemos improves to 25-0 with a two-round win over Yakmani Hurtado

Last friday in Santa Fe, shocking Argentinian Gustavo “Electrico” Lemos (25-0, 15 KO) destroyed Bolivian Yakmani “El Rey” Hurtado in two-rounds for the IBF latino super lightweight belt.

The winner, 24, harshly punished his opponent and knocked him in round 2 with a 3-punches combination. After the protection count, Lemos applied a ferocious right hand to the chin that produced the “no more” for the referee.

Once the fight was over, the credit of Tres Arroyos city, promoted by OR Promotions and IBF #3 lightweight world ranked said: “I feel very happy for the return. I was 13-months without activity, first for a little injury and when I recovered, the COVID pandemic arrived. However, this unactivity helped me to make a full recovery, because I’d been unable to take a break before the lockdown. Now I’m in the best shape and ready for any challenge. I want the best!”

In the main-card, former 135 and 140 IBF world champ, Victoria Bustos (20-6), wins by UD to former world 126 WBA and 130 IBF, Claudia Lopez (26-12, 6 KO), in a 8-round contest.

In addition, rising star Agustin “Sugar” Quintana (13-1-1, 9 KO) wins by TKO 5 over unbeaten Cristian Villarreal (9-1-2, 1 KO), and the powerful prospect Jesus “Maquinita” Burgos (1-0-1, 1 KO) was tied in a 4-round war against Matias Garcia (5-1-1)