Saul Sanchez talks forthcoming Mario Hernandez bout this weekend

Kyte Monroe

Super flyweight prospect, Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO), of Pacoima, CA, is scheduled to face Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs), of Santa Ana, CA, on December 20, 2020, as part of Thompson Boxing Promotions final 3.2.1. Boxing event of year.

Sanchez vs. Hernandez, an 8-round bout, will be the co-feature to Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs) scheduled for 8-rounds in the super lightweight division. Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), will be the opening bout set for 6-rounds in the middleweight division.

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is what Saul Sanchez had to say about his recent training camp with coach Manny Robles, his matchup with Hernandez, and more.

On training recent camp.

“Camp has been great, I love training with Manny Robles and Edgar Jasso, who have me working on all the little things that are making a big difference in my fighting style. The way they teach suits me, and I am ready to show the world what I present to the super flyweight division.”

On his matchup with Mario Hernandez.

“We’re both in a similar spot, we fight in the same division, both have a loss, and both are signed with Thompson Boxing Promotions. This is a great fight for the fans, but I am going to show that I am better than him. I’ll be the one advancing to bigger and better opportunities after I win this fight.”

On world title aspirations.

“I want to be a world champion badly, and winning this bout against a game opponent, would be the first step towards getting a chance at a world title next year. The road won’t be easy, so I’m fully prepared to make all the sacrifices need to get to the top. I will be a world champion soon.”





On fighting on 3.2.1 Boxing.

“I am excited to be on this card. My last fight was in Florida the same weekend Ruben Villa fought for the world title, and it feels good to be on Thompson Boxing card since the organization has always treated me well. I’m going all out for the fans as I’ll be letting my hands fly. I want to close out this year with an incredible performance.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.